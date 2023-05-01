Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown

The Never Have I Ever creator graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet in a silvery-white dress with a fitted bodice and floor-length fringe accent in the back

By
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 1, 2023 11:52 PM
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Mindy Kaling turned heads in an eye-catching silver ensemble on Monday night.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet in a silvery-white Jonathan Simkhai dress with a fitted bodice and floor-length fringe accent in the back.

She finished off her glamorous look with Kwiat pear shape and Ashoka cut diamond flower and fringe earrings, a Fred Leighton Edwardian pearl and diamond ring and a Fred Leighton, 5.0 ct old mine cut diamond ring.

Kaling went dramatic with her makeup, going with dark smokey eyes and a warm brown lip. She wore her hair, extensions and all, in a long ponytail down her back for the event honoring Karl Lagerfeld.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The six-time Emmy winner has been attending the biggest night in fashion for awhile now, as seen on the carpet in 2018 and 2019 — a fitting feat for the Oceans 8 actress.

Last year, she went super-romantic in a plunging lavender gown with high slit and rosettes at the shoulders, long De Beers pendant and Jimmy Choo heels.

She shared on Instagram that night how "honored" she was to wear Prabal Gurung seeing as the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" is "something I'm fascinated with."

"My younger self could never imagine I would have access to such rarified and amazing places. Grateful to @vogue and to my team. 💜💜💜💜," she concluded her caption.

