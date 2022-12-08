Mindy Kaling Took a Walk on the Wild Side in a $1,610 Leopard Print Dress — Get the Look for as Little as $13

We uncovered so many similar styles for under $100

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on December 8, 2022 12:30 PM

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress Tout
Photo: Nordstrom / GC Images / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is on the prowl.

The Never Have I Ever producer often steps out in bright colors and cheerful prints, but last week, she took a walk on the wild side. On December 1, Kaling, 43, was spotted leaving the set of The View in New York City in a leopard print maxi dress by Rodarte, which Elle Fanning took for a spin earlier this year. The Office alum layered a shearling leather jacket on top (an outerwear choice celebs are loving lately) and finished off the fierce look with sleek stilettos.

Leopard print has been a celebrity-worn pattern for years, with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Gwen Stefani, and Jennifer Lopez all wearing it on handbags, shoes, and more. But Kaling's ensemble is a fresh take on how to wear the print in the winter. Although The Sex Life of College Girls producer's designer dress costs a whopping $1,610 full price (and is currently marked down to $966), you don't have to spend as much to try the bold pattern on for size.

This leopard print satin slip dress, for example, is just $50 at Amazon. With a classic silhouette and statement print, this midi dress is the best of both worlds. Throw a leather jacket on top or layer a long sleeve shirt underneath in the winter, then wear it solo come summer.

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

But leopard print looks stylish on much more than just dresses. Add some sass to your staple solid-colored sweater collection with a cheetah print pick, like this soft cropped version from Anthropologie, which is on sale for less than $100 right now. Or, keep things casual with the crewneck sweatshirt more than 6,500 Amazon shoppers rave about, marked down to $14 today.

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweatshirt, $13.60 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

If you're in the market for some party pants, these leopard print flare trousers, discounted to $60, fit the bill (and look super comfy, too!) A leopard print skirt and black sweater is a classic combo you're sure to wear on repeat this winter everywhere from the office to happy hour. Choose between a slinky satin skirt, pull-on knit midi, a breezy maxi, or a trendy tiered version, all in the eye-catching animal print.

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Soowaloo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com

Leopard print never goes out of style, and Mindy Kaling just proved why. Shop more skirts, pants, dresses, and sweaters in leopard print below.

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Skirt, $22.80; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Leopard Print Midi Skirt, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Bluetime Leopard Maxi Skirt, $29.88; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Amazon

Buy It! SySea Leopard Print Palazzo Pants, $36.98 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! 1.State Animal Print Plissé Flare Pants, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! AllSaints Tigi Kiku Leopard Print Midi Slip Dress, $91.60 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Anthropologie

Buy It! Pilcro Cropped Eyelash Sweater, $96.60 (orig. $138); anthropologie.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Fourteenth Place Floral Long Sleeve Tiered High/Low Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! 1.State Leopard Print Long Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Leopard Print Maxi Slip Dress, $109; nordstrom.com

