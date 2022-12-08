Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling Took a Walk on the Wild Side in a $1,610 Leopard Print Dress — Get the Look for as Little as $13 We uncovered so many similar styles for under $100 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom / GC Images / Getty Images Mindy Kaling is on the prowl. The Never Have I Ever producer often steps out in bright colors and cheerful prints, but last week, she took a walk on the wild side. On December 1, Kaling, 43, was spotted leaving the set of The View in New York City in a leopard print maxi dress by Rodarte, which Elle Fanning took for a spin earlier this year. The Office alum layered a shearling leather jacket on top (an outerwear choice celebs are loving lately) and finished off the fierce look with sleek stilettos. Leopard print has been a celebrity-worn pattern for years, with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Gwen Stefani, and Jennifer Lopez all wearing it on handbags, shoes, and more. But Kaling's ensemble is a fresh take on how to wear the print in the winter. Although The Sex Life of College Girls producer's designer dress costs a whopping $1,610 full price (and is currently marked down to $966), you don't have to spend as much to try the bold pattern on for size. This leopard print satin slip dress, for example, is just $50 at Amazon. With a classic silhouette and statement print, this midi dress is the best of both worlds. Throw a leather jacket on top or layer a long sleeve shirt underneath in the winter, then wear it solo come summer. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. But leopard print looks stylish on much more than just dresses. Add some sass to your staple solid-colored sweater collection with a cheetah print pick, like this soft cropped version from Anthropologie, which is on sale for less than $100 right now. Or, keep things casual with the crewneck sweatshirt more than 6,500 Amazon shoppers rave about, marked down to $14 today. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweatshirt, $13.60 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com If you're in the market for some party pants, these leopard print flare trousers, discounted to $60, fit the bill (and look super comfy, too!) A leopard print skirt and black sweater is a classic combo you're sure to wear on repeat this winter everywhere from the office to happy hour. Choose between a slinky satin skirt, pull-on knit midi, a breezy maxi, or a trendy tiered version, all in the eye-catching animal print. Amazon Buy It! Soowaloo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com Leopard print never goes out of style, and Mindy Kaling just proved why. Shop more skirts, pants, dresses, and sweaters in leopard print below. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Skirt, $22.80; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Leopard Print Midi Skirt, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bluetime Leopard Maxi Skirt, $29.88; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SySea Leopard Print Palazzo Pants, $36.98 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! 1.State Animal Print Plissé Flare Pants, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! AllSaints Tigi Kiku Leopard Print Midi Slip Dress, $91.60 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com Anthropologie Buy It! Pilcro Cropped Eyelash Sweater, $96.60 (orig. $138); anthropologie.com Nordstrom Buy It! Fourteenth Place Floral Long Sleeve Tiered High/Low Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! 1.State Leopard Print Long Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vince Camuto Leopard Print Maxi Slip Dress, $109; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 