Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available

La Ligne x Target is full of affordable, eye-catching sweaters

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mindy Kaling is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling's style can be summed up in one word: colorful.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, never shies away from bold and bright outfits, and this week was no exception. On Monday, Kaling was spotted on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing comfy boyfriend jeans, black mules, and a navy cropped cardigan with red, yellow, green, and white stripes.

Mindy Kaling is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Mindy Project star's colorful cardigan, from La Ligne's collaboration with Target, is appropriate for the holiday season, but it's not so outwardly festive that you can't wear it throughout the year, too. Kaling's exact pick is still available at Target for just $45, as are more affordable striped sweaters and half-zips from the designer collection — but sizes are selling out fast.

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater, $45; target.com

This striped turtleneck top from the La Ligne x Target line features similar colors to Kaling's, but in a ribbed, form-fitting version that's just $30. Wear it under a camel coat for an elevated look this season.

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Striped Turtleneck Top, $30; target.com

Kaling isn't the only star to step out in a striped sweater recently: Selena Gomez and Jennifer Garner both wore black and white versions last month, proving that the classic print never goes out of style. If you lean more toward neutral hues, this La Ligne cable-knit half-zip pullover is the pick for you.

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater, $40; target.com

Aside from her eye-catching top, Kaling's bottoms are worth noting, too. Loose-fitting denim has reigned supreme among celebs all year long, and The Office actress' pair fits right in. While it's unclear where Kaling's exact pick is from, these Lee Boyfriend Jeans closely resemble her cuffed style, and they're just $22 at Amazon. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cuffed jeans a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about the "excellent" fit.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean
Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $22 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Below, shop more baggy jeans from Amazon and Everlane, and take a cue from Kaling and stand out from the sea of brown, camel, and black by wearing colorful striped sweaters this fall.

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Everyone Vintage Jean, $59 (orig. $118); everlane.com

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $15.60–$34.99; amazon.com

Mindy Kaling Target Sweater
Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater, $40; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
oprah ; amazon iron
Oprah Uses This Double-Sided Iron to 'Steam or Refresh Clothes,' and It's on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon
Mirror Lululemon Studio Tout
I'm Obsessed with The Mirror, a Celeb-Loved At-Home Workout — and It's $700 Off Right Now
Related Articles
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
Reese Witherspoon shacket
Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Shoppers Love This $35 Oversized Sweatshirt So Much, They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else
sweater dresses
10 Cozy, Comfy Sweater Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
Amazon Holiday Curation Tout
Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party?
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Madelyn Cline is seen attending a special screening and Q&A for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Palmer/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Reese Witherspoon attends Netflix's "From Scratch" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Hailey Bieber attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
This Versatile Color Reigns Supreme Every Fall, as Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber Prove
Mindy Kaling pink dress
Mindy Kaling Turned Heads in Hot Pink — Here's How to Embrace the Barbiecore Trend in Everyday Life
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox arrive to support Landon Barker perform at The Roxy. 16 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall
US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York.
Katie Holmes Just Reminded Us of the Classic, Effortless Shirt Trend Worth Returning to This Fall
Target x Fall Designer Collection
Target Launches New Designer Collaborations with Sergio Hudson, La Ligne and Kika Vargas
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
NYE style tout- feathers
Holiday Trends to Try