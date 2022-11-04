Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available La Ligne x Target is full of affordable, eye-catching sweaters By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling's style can be summed up in one word: colorful. The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, never shies away from bold and bright outfits, and this week was no exception. On Monday, Kaling was spotted on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing comfy boyfriend jeans, black mules, and a navy cropped cardigan with red, yellow, green, and white stripes. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The Mindy Project star's colorful cardigan, from La Ligne's collaboration with Target, is appropriate for the holiday season, but it's not so outwardly festive that you can't wear it throughout the year, too. Kaling's exact pick is still available at Target for just $45, as are more affordable striped sweaters and half-zips from the designer collection — but sizes are selling out fast. Target Buy It! La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater, $45; target.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This striped turtleneck top from the La Ligne x Target line features similar colors to Kaling's, but in a ribbed, form-fitting version that's just $30. Wear it under a camel coat for an elevated look this season. Target Buy It! La Ligne x Target Striped Turtleneck Top, $30; target.com Kaling isn't the only star to step out in a striped sweater recently: Selena Gomez and Jennifer Garner both wore black and white versions last month, proving that the classic print never goes out of style. If you lean more toward neutral hues, this La Ligne cable-knit half-zip pullover is the pick for you. Target Buy It! La Ligne x Target Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater, $40; target.com Aside from her eye-catching top, Kaling's bottoms are worth noting, too. Loose-fitting denim has reigned supreme among celebs all year long, and The Office actress' pair fits right in. While it's unclear where Kaling's exact pick is from, these Lee Boyfriend Jeans closely resemble her cuffed style, and they're just $22 at Amazon. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cuffed jeans a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about the "excellent" fit. Amazon Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $22 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Below, shop more baggy jeans from Amazon and Everlane, and take a cue from Kaling and stand out from the sea of brown, camel, and black by wearing colorful striped sweaters this fall. Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Everyone Vintage Jean, $59 (orig. $118); everlane.com Amazon Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $15.60–$34.99; amazon.com Target Buy It! La Ligne x Target Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater, $40; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale Oprah Uses This Double-Sided Iron to 'Steam or Refresh Clothes,' and It's on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon I'm Obsessed with The Mirror, a Celeb-Loved At-Home Workout — and It's $700 Off Right Now