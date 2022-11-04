Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available

Mindy Kaling's style can be summed up in one word: colorful.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, never shies away from bold and bright outfits, and this week was no exception. On Monday, Kaling was spotted on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing comfy boyfriend jeans, black mules, and a navy cropped cardigan with red, yellow, green, and white stripes.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Mindy Project star's colorful cardigan, from La Ligne's collaboration with Target, is appropriate for the holiday season, but it's not so outwardly festive that you can't wear it throughout the year, too. Kaling's exact pick is still available at Target for just $45, as are more affordable striped sweaters and half-zips from the designer collection — but sizes are selling out fast.

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Textured Striped Cardigan Sweater, $45; target.com

This striped turtleneck top from the La Ligne x Target line features similar colors to Kaling's, but in a ribbed, form-fitting version that's just $30. Wear it under a camel coat for an elevated look this season.

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Striped Turtleneck Top, $30; target.com

Kaling isn't the only star to step out in a striped sweater recently: Selena Gomez and Jennifer Garner both wore black and white versions last month, proving that the classic print never goes out of style. If you lean more toward neutral hues, this La Ligne cable-knit half-zip pullover is the pick for you.

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater, $40; target.com

Aside from her eye-catching top, Kaling's bottoms are worth noting, too. Loose-fitting denim has reigned supreme among celebs all year long, and The Office actress' pair fits right in. While it's unclear where Kaling's exact pick is from, these Lee Boyfriend Jeans closely resemble her cuffed style, and they're just $22 at Amazon. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cuffed jeans a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about the "excellent" fit.

Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $22 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Below, shop more baggy jeans from Amazon and Everlane, and take a cue from Kaling and stand out from the sea of brown, camel, and black by wearing colorful striped sweaters this fall.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Everyone Vintage Jean, $59 (orig. $118); everlane.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $15.60–$34.99; amazon.com

Target

