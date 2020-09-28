Mindy Kaling Says Goodbye to Summer 2020 with an Instagram Swimsuit Photoshoot

Mindy Kaling is ready for fall!

On Monday, the actress kissed summer goodbye with a series of photos of herself modeling colorful one-piece swimsuits on Instagram, writing, “Summer 2020, you’ve been weird," in the caption.

The Late Night star went all out for the photoshoot, rocking a red cut-out suit, a pineapple-print one-shoulder suit and two flirty floral styles. She accessorized each look with a hat or headband and strappy sandals.

"The red!" fellow The Office alum Jenna Fischer said in the comment section.

"We don’t deserve her y’all 😍" one person wrote. "All of them are a fabulous! The red is🔥🔥🔥" another Instagram user added.

And this is not the first time Kaling has given us major outfit inspiration from her backyard — while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star posted several photos of herself mixing fashion with work-from-home comfort.

In July, the actress shared a snap of herself wearing floral pajamas with cool red sneakers and a berry-colored lipstick.

"Me: This workout requires the perfect playlist! Me 2 hours later: Okay, playlist is done. Time for a nap!" she captioned the photo.

"When you put on jeans for the first time in a few weeks and can't remember how to walk," Kaling wrote alongside another picture of herself looking very uncomfortable in business casual attire.

Despite her relatable struggle to stay motivated while cooped up inside, the star found major success this year with the launch of her Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever. In July, the streaming platform announced it has been renewed for a second season.

The cast later confirmed the news in a hilarious Zoom call posted to Instagram. After the group commented on star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's new "quarantine bangs," Kaling informed her costars of the exciting update.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever is being renewed for season 2," she says in the clip, as everyone erupts into celebratory cheers.

"Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs," says Darren Barnet, who stars as Paxton Hall-Yoshida on the show.