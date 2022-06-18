The Color of Mindy Kaling's Aqua Blue Dress Isn't the Only Cool Thing About It
Mindy Kaling is a Hollywood powerhouse who never shies away from bright, bold, and colorful outfits — and last week was no exception.
On June 11, The Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator, 42, shared three photos to Instagram in which she's wearing an eye-catching aqua blue ensemble consisting of a tank top mini dress and a matching cropped collared jacket. She accessorized with blingy heels, a teeny-tiny chain link purse, and layered necklaces.
The whole look feels very Elle Woods, which is fitting, since Kaling is currently writing Legally Blonde 3. But aside from its preppy vibe, there's one element of Kaling's outfit that we're taking note of: the crochet fabric of her dress and jacket.
The nostalgic material that probably reminds you of your grandma's knitting needles is making a big comeback this summer in part due to the viral coastal grandmother trend. Not only does it scream "coziness," but thanks to its open-weave design, crochet fabric is extremely breathable, which is key for hot summer days.
While the idea of wearing crochet clothes might make you feel exposed, as Kaling showcased, crochet dresses with a tighter weave can actually cover you up entirely while still keeping you cool. Similarly, this halter-top crochet maxi dress isn't revealing at all, but it gives off a relaxed, beachy vibe — and it's only $50 at Amazon.
This cobalt blue pick with a criss-cross back reminds us of Kaling's choice, and it's on sale for just $44 at Nordstrom. If you want to show a little more skin, this crochet beach dress is a great swimsuit coverup and comes in both black and white for only $54.
Kaling isn't the only celeb to give crochet clothes her seal of approval lately: Chrissy Teigen wore a metallic crochet tank top last month, Selena Gomez recently wore a knitted cardigan for a sunset photo shoot, and Bella Hadid even wore crochet panties while eating a cake with her Vogue cover on it.
Below, shop more crochet dresses that will keep you cool this summer, inspired by Mindy Kaling's aqua blue outfit.
Buy It! Walmart Scoop Women's Crochet Shift Dress, $38; walmart.com
Buy It! Bardot Crochet High Neck Minidress, $44.50 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
Buy It! The Drop Jayla Sleeveless Crochet Midi Dress in Stripes, $49.90; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Jayla Sleeveless Crochet Midi Dress in Yellow, $49.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Elan Crochet Inset Cover-Up Dress, $54; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BDG Urban Outfitters Stripe Halter Neck Crochet Dress, $64; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zara Cut Out Crochet Dress, $89.90; zara.com
