Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Chic Red Bodycon: 'More of a Standing Only Kinda Dress'

"😍😍😍😍😍 STAHP!!!!" Olivia Munn commented on Mindy Kaling's colorful mini dress

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 13, 2022 10:30 AM
Mindy Kaling. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Monday was a red-letter day for Mindy Kaling.

The multi-hyphenate star was dressed to the nines in a one-shoulder scarlet bodycon minidress by designer LaQuan Smith, as shown in a photo set she shared to Instagram along with the cheeky caption, "More of a standing only kinda dress."

Kaling, 43, completed the head-turning ensemble in gold hoop earrings and strappy black Christian Louboutin heels, carrying a black Fendi clutch.

"😍😍😍😍😍 STAHP!!!!" Olivia Munn wrote in a comment.

Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Scarlet Bodycon: 'More of a Standing Only Kinda Dress'
Mindy Kaling. Mindy Kaling/Instagram;

Kaling has donned a variety of color-pop looks as of late including a knockout bodysuit and matching mini skirt designed by Alex Perry and an eye-catching head-to-toe magenta outfit.

"Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle," the Never Have I Ever co-creator wrote on Instagram earlier this month, showing off the latter ensemble.

In August, Kaling stepped out in New York City wearing a breathtaking lavender Oscar de la Renta shift dress adorned with sparkling crystals at the neckline — and looked simply stunning from head to toe.

Kaling has also been open about her health. Speaking with PEOPLE in May, the Mindy Project alum opened up about her weight-loss journey and how she was able to find success not only through her fitness routine but through her mentality.

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," said Kaling. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."

"And that's taken a long time to kind of shed those old ideas of working out," she added.

