Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Chic Red Bodycon: 'More of a Standing Only Kinda Dress' "😍😍😍😍😍 STAHP!!!!" Olivia Munn commented on Mindy Kaling's colorful mini dress By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 10:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Mindy Kaling. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram Monday was a red-letter day for Mindy Kaling. The multi-hyphenate star was dressed to the nines in a one-shoulder scarlet bodycon minidress by designer LaQuan Smith, as shown in a photo set she shared to Instagram along with the cheeky caption, "More of a standing only kinda dress." Kaling, 43, completed the head-turning ensemble in gold hoop earrings and strappy black Christian Louboutin heels, carrying a black Fendi clutch. "😍😍😍😍😍 STAHP!!!!" Olivia Munn wrote in a comment. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Mindy Kaling. Mindy Kaling/Instagram; Mindy Kaling Took a Walk on the Wild Side in a $1,610 Leopard Print Dress — Get the Look for as Little as $13 Kaling has donned a variety of color-pop looks as of late including a knockout bodysuit and matching mini skirt designed by Alex Perry and an eye-catching head-to-toe magenta outfit. "Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle," the Never Have I Ever co-creator wrote on Instagram earlier this month, showing off the latter ensemble. In August, Kaling stepped out in New York City wearing a breathtaking lavender Oscar de la Renta shift dress adorned with sparkling crystals at the neckline — and looked simply stunning from head to toe. RELATED VIDEO: Three Times Mindy Kaling Made Us Laugh Out Loud 'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle': Mindy Kaling Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore — and Neither Can We Kaling has also been open about her health. Speaking with PEOPLE in May, the Mindy Project alum opened up about her weight-loss journey and how she was able to find success not only through her fitness routine but through her mentality. "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," said Kaling. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else." "And that's taken a long time to kind of shed those old ideas of working out," she added.