Mindy Kaling Wore the Most Gorgeous Statement Earrings — And They're Only $44

Comedy queen Mindy Kaling wears a lot of hats — from film producer and director to actress to new mom, it’s no doubt that she has her hands full with a successful career and fulfilling personal life. Add in style star, body-positivity advocate, and aspiring home chef, and one can only be left wondering how she has the same amount of hours in a day as everyone else. Just last week, Mindy took to Instagram to share a three-minute ‘Chef Mindy’ tutorial on homemade samosas — and not only did she leave us drooling over the recipe, but we couldn’t help but notice her eye-catching tassel statement earrings as well!

For her hilarious and mouth-watering video, Mindy wore a super cute pink and red colorblock sweater (one of the biggest color combo trends of the season) and matching fringe tassel earrings. Upon further digging, we discovered that Mindy’s bold pink earrings aren’t just adorable, but they’re also ridiculously affordable (just $44!) and happen to be from one of our favorite celebrity-loved jewelry brands: BaubleBar! With such good prices and gorgeous jewelry pieces, it’s no wonder stylish stars such as Rita Ora, Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, and Meghan Markle (just to name a few!) are all fans of the brand, too.

So, if you’re in the market for a pretty pair of bright statement earrings that won’t break the bank, we suggest scooping up Mindy’s Laniyah Fringe Drop Earring from BaubleBar, which are available in five gorgeous colorways.

