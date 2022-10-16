We're calling it now: Mindy Kaling is on the fast track to bonafide fashion icon status.

Just take a look at her social media lately, and you'll see that the actress and comedienne has been serving killer looks one after the other this fall — and we're in utter awe at this point. In a recent Instagram post, Kaling playfully posed in a striking hot pink ensemble by Australian designer Alex Perry — fully embracing the Barbiecore trend currently sweeping Hollywood — and looked so good, we did a double take.

The Never Have I Ever producer's long-sleeved bodysuit and matching mini skirt with side cutout details complemented her curves perfectly, while her metallic silver sandals proved to be the perfect finishing touch to this glamorous outfit. Admittedly, her head-to-toe look was all we needed to be fully convinced to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, once and for all.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

If you've been holding out on adding hot pink to your wardrobe (it is awfully bright, after all), we're here to guide you on how to make this eye-catching color trend a bit more accessible. For starters, there are so many silhouettes in this standout shade right now, so if body-skimming mini dresses aren't for you, check out feminine blouses, office-ready dresses, and cozy sweaters instead.

We're borrowing Kaling's clever idea of pairing separates together for a flattering monochrome look, and love this affordable bodysuit and ruched midi skirt from Amazon for a similar budget-friendly effect. For something a bit more elevated, you can't go wrong with this elegant option featuring a surplice neckline, which is currently on sale for $160 right now at Revolve. Pair it with wide-leg jeans or dressy trousers for an edgier look; or throw on a super soft, stretchy dress for effortless day-to-night dressing.

Shop these hot pink looks below for a Mindy Kaling-inspired ensemble all your own.

Amazon

Buy It! Bellelovin Square-Neck Bodysuit; $21.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shein Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com

Revolve

Buy It! Lovers and Friends Megan Bodysuit, $160 (orig. $228); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Roma Dress, $260; revolve.com

Amazon

Buy It! Viottiset Batwing Bodycon Sweater Dress, $46.99; amazon.com

Skims

Buy It! Skims Soft Lounge Dress, $88; skims.com

Amazon

Buy It! Laughido Bodycon T-Shirt Dress, $29.99; amazon.com

