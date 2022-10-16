Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling Turned Heads in Hot Pink — Here's How to Embrace the Barbiecore Trend in Everyday Life There are so many ways to incorporate this color into your wardrobe By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 16, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram We're calling it now: Mindy Kaling is on the fast track to bonafide fashion icon status. Just take a look at her social media lately, and you'll see that the actress and comedienne has been serving killer looks one after the other this fall — and we're in utter awe at this point. In a recent Instagram post, Kaling playfully posed in a striking hot pink ensemble by Australian designer Alex Perry — fully embracing the Barbiecore trend currently sweeping Hollywood — and looked so good, we did a double take. What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend The Never Have I Ever producer's long-sleeved bodysuit and matching mini skirt with side cutout details complemented her curves perfectly, while her metallic silver sandals proved to be the perfect finishing touch to this glamorous outfit. Admittedly, her head-to-toe look was all we needed to be fully convinced to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon, once and for all. Mindy Kaling/Instagram If you've been holding out on adding hot pink to your wardrobe (it is awfully bright, after all), we're here to guide you on how to make this eye-catching color trend a bit more accessible. For starters, there are so many silhouettes in this standout shade right now, so if body-skimming mini dresses aren't for you, check out feminine blouses, office-ready dresses, and cozy sweaters instead. We're borrowing Kaling's clever idea of pairing separates together for a flattering monochrome look, and love this affordable bodysuit and ruched midi skirt from Amazon for a similar budget-friendly effect. For something a bit more elevated, you can't go wrong with this elegant option featuring a surplice neckline, which is currently on sale for $160 right now at Revolve. Pair it with wide-leg jeans or dressy trousers for an edgier look; or throw on a super soft, stretchy dress for effortless day-to-night dressing. Shop these hot pink looks below for a Mindy Kaling-inspired ensemble all your own. Amazon Buy It! Bellelovin Square-Neck Bodysuit; $21.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shein Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com Revolve Buy It! Lovers and Friends Megan Bodysuit, $160 (orig. $228); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Roma Dress, $260; revolve.com Amazon Buy It! Viottiset Batwing Bodycon Sweater Dress, $46.99; amazon.com Skims Buy It! Skims Soft Lounge Dress, $88; skims.com Amazon Buy It! Laughido Bodycon T-Shirt Dress, $29.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.