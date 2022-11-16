Mindy Kaling Posed by Pumpkins in Super Flattering Jeans from One of Kate Middleton's Go-To Denim Brands

Some people might already be decorating for Christmas, but Mindy Kaling is still embracing fall.

Earlier this week, the Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, posed next to a festive pumpkin display on her front porch, proving that it's still fall's time to shine. For her autumnal snapshots, Kaling wore a bold Jacquard sweater from Tory Burch, chunky black loafers by Alexander Wang, and black flared jeans from & Other Stories. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a quilted Chanel crossbody bag.

Although it's currently on sale for more than half-off, Kaling's sweater typically costs $548 and her designer shoes are a whopping $695 — but her denim choice is far more affordable. Although it's unclear exactly which pair The Office actress wore from & Other Stories, many of the brand's jeans ring in under $100.

Take this $90 black flared pair, which resembles Kaling's pick, for example: With five buttons and patch pockets, these aren't your average black jeans — but they're still versatile enough to complement an array of tops, as Kaling showcased with her eye-catching sweater. Wear them with turtleneck tops or puffer jackets this winter.

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Flared Button Jeans, $89; stories.com

Despite its under-the-radar reputation, & Other Stories has earned a loyal fan in the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who has worn the brand's jeans numerous times. Earlier this year, Middleton was spotted wearing the Favourite Cut Jeans on a popular British children's program, and last year, she wore the same pair two separate times within several weeks. Clearly, the classic silhouette is one of her go-to denim choices, and it's still available in many washes.

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans, $119; stories.com

Jennifer Lopez has also stepped out in a bomber jacket from & Other Stories, so you're in good company when you shop at the trendy retailer. As a year-round staple, jeans are one of those items that are worth investing in. Below, shop more top-notch jeans at & Other Stories — all for less than $120.

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Treasure Cut Jeans, $99; stories.com

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Mood Cut Cropped Jeans, $99; stories.com

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories High Waist Wide Jeans, $119; stories.com

