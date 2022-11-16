Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling Posed by Pumpkins in Super Flattering Jeans from One of Kate Middleton's Go-To Denim Brands Most pairs are under $100 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 04:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram; & Other Stories Some people might already be decorating for Christmas, but Mindy Kaling is still embracing fall. Earlier this week, the Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, posed next to a festive pumpkin display on her front porch, proving that it's still fall's time to shine. For her autumnal snapshots, Kaling wore a bold Jacquard sweater from Tory Burch, chunky black loafers by Alexander Wang, and black flared jeans from & Other Stories. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a quilted Chanel crossbody bag. Although it's currently on sale for more than half-off, Kaling's sweater typically costs $548 and her designer shoes are a whopping $695 — but her denim choice is far more affordable. Although it's unclear exactly which pair The Office actress wore from & Other Stories, many of the brand's jeans ring in under $100. Take this $90 black flared pair, which resembles Kaling's pick, for example: With five buttons and patch pockets, these aren't your average black jeans — but they're still versatile enough to complement an array of tops, as Kaling showcased with her eye-catching sweater. Wear them with turtleneck tops or puffer jackets this winter. & Other Stories Buy It! & Other Stories Flared Button Jeans, $89; stories.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Despite its under-the-radar reputation, & Other Stories has earned a loyal fan in the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who has worn the brand's jeans numerous times. Earlier this year, Middleton was spotted wearing the Favourite Cut Jeans on a popular British children's program, and last year, she wore the same pair two separate times within several weeks. Clearly, the classic silhouette is one of her go-to denim choices, and it's still available in many washes. & Other Stories Buy It! & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans, $119; stories.com Jennifer Lopez has also stepped out in a bomber jacket from & Other Stories, so you're in good company when you shop at the trendy retailer. As a year-round staple, jeans are one of those items that are worth investing in. Below, shop more top-notch jeans at & Other Stories — all for less than $120. & Other Stories Buy It! & Other Stories Treasure Cut Jeans, $99; stories.com & Other Stories Buy It! & Other Stories Mood Cut Cropped Jeans, $99; stories.com & Other Stories Buy It! & Other Stories High Waist Wide Jeans, $119; stories.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week Go Bold In Hollywood's Latest It Color with These Under-$40 Fashion Finds at Amazon This Cozy Brand Has Been Oprah's 'Favorite' for 5 Years Running — and We Have an Exclusive Code for Her 2022 Pick