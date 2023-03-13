Mindy Kaling wowed in two outfits during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The actress and B.J. Novak, both 43, were friendship goals during the evening.

The comedy stars strutted their stuff in perfect-for-the-occasion outfits. Kaling sported a metallic gold Prabal Gurung gown with a plunging neckline and hand-embroidered crystal straps. Novak donned a dapper black tuxedo complete with a bowtie. Together they posed for pictures on the red carpet and were seen mingling with other stars, like Trevor Noah, 39, all night long.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The duo, who originally met while filming The Office in 2004, dated on and off for some time – just like their on-screen counterparts – before sticking together as friends and ultimately becoming family when Novak stepped into the role of Godfather for Kaling's daughter.

In 2014 Novak told PEOPLE that his friendship with Kaling is "complicated" but that he "wouldn't trade it for the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It isn't the thing that people sometimes think it is," Kaling said in a 2019 interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "But he's really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that's less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it's a deeper and a closer one."

This wasn't Kaling's only look of the night, however. The Mindy Project star walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet in an all-white Vera Wang design with floating sleeves, a mesh corset top and a floor sweep skirt, also donning an identical dress in black to present the award for Best Original Score.

Mike Coppola/Getty

She gave her fans a peek at the look on Instagram with a heartfelt caption praising the designer and the looks they created together.

"Last night was a fashion dream for me. I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!! I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both….. it's the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!" See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams," wrote of the designer. "As for me… well, I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color. Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can! 😉❤️ I love you @verawanggang. And @mollyddickson @priyadeluxe for putting this all together."