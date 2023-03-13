Mindy Kaling Is a Golden Goddess with Bestie B.J. Novak at 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party

Kaling sported a metallic gold Prabal Gurung gown with a plunging neckline and hand-embroidered crystal straps

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 13, 2023 07:21 PM
B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Mindy Kaling wowed in two outfits during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The actress and B.J. Novak, both 43, were friendship goals during the evening.

The comedy stars strutted their stuff in perfect-for-the-occasion outfits. Kaling sported a metallic gold Prabal Gurung gown with a plunging neckline and hand-embroidered crystal straps. Novak donned a dapper black tuxedo complete with a bowtie. Together they posed for pictures on the red carpet and were seen mingling with other stars, like Trevor Noah, 39, all night long.

Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The duo, who originally met while filming The Office in 2004, dated on and off for some time – just like their on-screen counterparts – before sticking together as friends and ultimately becoming family when Novak stepped into the role of Godfather for Kaling's daughter.

In 2014 Novak told PEOPLE that his friendship with Kaling is "complicated" but that he "wouldn't trade it for the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It isn't the thing that people sometimes think it is," Kaling said in a 2019 interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "But he's really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that's less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it's a deeper and a closer one."

This wasn't Kaling's only look of the night, however. The Mindy Project star walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet in an all-white Vera Wang design with floating sleeves, a mesh corset top and a floor sweep skirt, also donning an identical dress in black to present the award for Best Original Score.

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty

She gave her fans a peek at the look on Instagram with a heartfelt caption praising the designer and the looks they created together.

"Last night was a fashion dream for me. I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!! I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both….. it's the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!" See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams," wrote of the designer. "As for me… well, I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color. Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can! 😉❤️ I love you @verawanggang. And @mollyddickson @priyadeluxe for putting this all together."

Related Articles
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Wanted 'People to See the Real' Her in 'Raw' Oscars 2023 Performance, Producer Says
oscar-trends-backs
The Must-See Style and Beauty Trends from Oscars 2023
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty
Kate Hudson, The 73rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson Looks Back at 2001 Oscars Dress That Was 'Trashed' by Critics: 'Way Ahead of Our Time'
hunter schafer
Hunter Schafer Wears One Teeny-Tiny Feather as a Top at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the Look!
kendall jenner; marion cotillard
Kendall Jenner Channels Marion Cotillard's 2008 Oscars Moment with Her Metallic Afterparty Dress
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Brings Androgyny to 2023 Oscars Afterparty in Bold Corset Look
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson Have Mini Dawson's Creek Reunion at Oscars 2023 After Party
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Californi
Ciara Wears Fresh-Off-the-Runway Naked Dress — and Thong! — for 2023 Oscars Afterparty
tems oscar dress
The Internet Is Divided on Tems' View-Obstructing Couture Gown at 2023 Oscars 
meghan fox hair changes
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the New Look!
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion Goes Glam in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Tory Lanez Trial: 'She's Back'
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Backstage with A$AP Rocky in Green Belly-Baring Outfit at Oscars 2023
andrew garfield oscars
Andrew Garfield Becomes a Viral Meme After He Awkwardly Grins at Oscars 2023 Over a Spider-Man Joke
Austin Butler and Sharon Stone are all smiles as they exit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party!
Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party
John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones; John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Jon Hamm's Fiancée Anna Osceola Debuts Her Engagement Ring — and So Does 'Mad Men' Costar Christina Hendricks