Mindy Kaling Just Wore the Oprah-Approved Spanx Pants That Look Like Trousers but Feel Like Sweats
We often sacrifice comfort for the sake of style, but that's all changing now: Spending so much time in comfy clothing the past two years has made us all rethink how we put an outfit together. Is it comfort that we crave? Or is it style that we want? And is it at all possible to get both?
Mindy Kaling just (unintentionally) answered that question when she posted an #OOTD on her Instagram. Yes, it is possible to achieve both comfort and style in a single outfit, and the key to making that possible is a pair of pants Oprah once crowned her favorite: Spanx's Perfect Black Pants.
The concept of the PBP is simple: Create pants that look like trousers but are as comfortable as sweatpants, allowing wearers to experience the best of both worlds. Kaling opted for the celeb-loved Spanx pants in the popular slim straight cut, an easy-to-wear silhouette that can be styled with essentials like sweaters, blouses, and wedges for a day at the office or a hoodie and sneakers when running errands.
These Kaling-loved pants are made from a smooth-to-the-touch premium ponte fabric with four-way stretch. This is one of the most important details, as the material is what makes the pants so comfortable while still maintaining their elegance. Of course, the pull-on design, added tummy-control, and the fact that they're machine washable (unlike many regular trousers) only add to the pant's appeal.
It's easy to see why so many celebs, fashion editors, and shoppers are singing praises of the Perfect Black Pant. Snag a pair for yourself below and get ready to toss out all your other trousers for good.
Get the Look:
