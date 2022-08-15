People.com Lifestyle Style Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the Prettiest Purple Shift Dress We found similar silhouettes starting at $37 By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gotham/ GC Images ICYMI, Mindy Kaling has been serving looks all week long. The actress and producer has been on a whirlwind tour promoting her hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, and every single one of her knockout outfits has us taking notes. The 43-year-old star recently stepped out in New York City wearing a breathtaking lavender Oscar de la Renta shift dress adorned with sparkling crystals at the neckline — and looked simply stunning from head to toe. Everything Mindy Kaling Has in Her Amazon Cart for Back-to-School Shopping While her designer look (which retails for a cool $3,290) is what fashion dreams are made of, it's not exactly budget-friendly, so we set our sights on other options, so you can easily replicate her daytime glam ensemble. After all, shift dresses are as classic as they come, and look great at work, out to dinner, and anywhere in between. The timeless silhouette is instantly office appropriate when layered under a cardigan or blazer, and also doubles as a demure style statement for date night, cocktail hour, and beyond. We spotted this affordable buy from Revolve, which is a near-perfect color match for Kaling's fancy dress, and is less than $70. We also found a few options from Reformation and Nordstrom Rack, both of which nail the shift dress aesthetic, but in fancier fabrications like satin and silk. J.Crew has a very wearable denim shift dress that's currently on sale, and would certainly serve as a sensible style statement for any number of events. Take note of this Theory dress too that masters the art of minimalism without losing an ounce of impact. Pro tip: Add a sparkly necklace to any of these options below to achieve that same star-worthy effect. Shop versatile shift dresses below, and get ready to turn heads. Revolve Buy It! All the Ways Marie Open Back Dress, $68; revolve.com Reformation Buy It! Reformation Zenni Dress, $248; thereformation.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Alice + Olivia Lita Satin Shift Dress, $117.97 (orig. $295); nordstromrack.com Amazon Buy It! Miusol Pencil Dress, $36.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Theory Easy Shift Dress, $189.99 (orig. $395); nordstromrack.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Denim Shift Dress, $78.99 (orig. $88); jcrew.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.