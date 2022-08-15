Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the Prettiest Purple Shift Dress

ICYMI, Mindy Kaling has been serving looks all week long.

The actress and producer has been on a whirlwind tour promoting her hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, and every single one of her knockout outfits has us taking notes. The 43-year-old star recently stepped out in New York City wearing a breathtaking lavender Oscar de la Renta shift dress adorned with sparkling crystals at the neckline — and looked simply stunning from head to toe.

While her designer look (which retails for a cool $3,290) is what fashion dreams are made of, it's not exactly budget-friendly, so we set our sights on other options, so you can easily replicate her daytime glam ensemble. After all, shift dresses are as classic as they come, and look great at work, out to dinner, and anywhere in between. The timeless silhouette is instantly office appropriate when layered under a cardigan or blazer, and also doubles as a demure style statement for date night, cocktail hour, and beyond.

We spotted this affordable buy from Revolve, which is a near-perfect color match for Kaling's fancy dress, and is less than $70. We also found a few options from Reformation and Nordstrom Rack, both of which nail the shift dress aesthetic, but in fancier fabrications like satin and silk.

J.Crew has a very wearable denim shift dress that's currently on sale, and would certainly serve as a sensible style statement for any number of events. Take note of this Theory dress too that masters the art of minimalism without losing an ounce of impact.

Pro tip: Add a sparkly necklace to any of these options below to achieve that same star-worthy effect.

Shop versatile shift dresses below, and get ready to turn heads.

Revolve

Buy It! All the Ways Marie Open Back Dress, $68; revolve.com

Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Zenni Dress, $248; thereformation.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Lita Satin Shift Dress, $117.97 (orig. $295); nordstromrack.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miusol Pencil Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Theory Easy Shift Dress, $189.99 (orig. $395); nordstromrack.com

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Denim Shift Dress, $78.99 (orig. $88); jcrew.com

