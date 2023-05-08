Mimi So, Daniel Martin and Chloe Flower Join Forces on Inspiring Ring Design for AAPI Month (Exclusive)

One year after meeting through Michelle Yeoh at the 2022 Met Gala, makeup artist Daniel Martin and fine jewelry designer Mimi So are bringing something special to the table.

The visionary duo brainstormed together to create a limited-edition 18K yellow gold ring, released serendipitously on their friendship anniversary, but universallydesigned for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Martin and So, alongside composer Chloe Flower (born Chloe Won), whom the two tapped to front the launch's campaign, open up to PEOPLE about their partnership, reflect on their Asian upbringings and share what they hope for the future of the APPI community.

"I feel that sometimes things that are very organic is always best," says So of what initially sparked her label's new Parsons ring design. "It was just really coming from a pure place."

Teaming up with Martin just made sense for So, who holds admiration for her collaborator's trailblazing aptitude — but, that isn't the only characteristic of his that she deeply resonates with.

"I respect his accolades of what it takes to get to where we are today. As a fellow Asian, that was something that I really can understand as a kinship," she says. "Daniel was just so generous and gracious and really wanted to be extremely supportive of something that I felt was very important to both of us."

Mimi So

Martin was "completely flattered" to receive the opportunity. "I love fashion, I love jewelry, but it was never really a space that I thought I would delve into," he says. As Tatcha's global director of artistry and education, he is usually the one mentoring. This time, he had to step into the shoes of a learner.

"One thing that I didn't realize about jewelry is how different metals look with different colors. So that process was really interesting," explains Martin, who also compares the expressiveness of makeup to a statement accessory. "Not only are you dealing with different finishes, but you're dealing with different textures of the metal. That was really fun to learn from Mimi."

So agrees. "That's the part about jewelry — it's so personal that it should just feel like it's your second skin. Making sure that the color of that metal, the tone, the texture is important."

In addition to its appearance, So and Martin had to think about functionality, its importance made more apparent when shooting the campaign with Flower.

"It's so fascinating working with Chloe because you don't realize how precious her hands are because she needs to play the piano," notes Martin. "Not only were we mindful of the aesthetic of the ring, but I actually think we had to even think about the weight because how it would affect her finger."

So adds: "I've seen her play with her ring on and that made me really happy because that means that it was so comfortable, that it felt that it was part of her."

Flower — who tells PEOPLE she was "excited" to work alongside her friends (she connected with So through Martin at a Lunar New Year party) — echoes that sentiment, saying she felt "beautiful and empowered" on set.

Shoji Van Kuzumi

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A vibrant red pendant molded into the shape of a paint brush stroke, signature of So's Parsons collection and resemblant of her love for the arts, is also a cornerstone of the ring. Getting the pigment of the its enamel was "a process" that took a few weeks — "perfectionists" is how So describes herself and Martin.

Funnily enough, red, which represents strength and elegance in the ring, is not So's favorite color. She knows it comes as an irony considering the weight it holds in Asian cultures as a symbol of luck and prosperity.

Yet it was both Martin's affinity for the hue and his ability to hone in on the power of a red lipstick on his clientele that inspired So the most. "That was a symbol of a certain strength. That women can put that on and feel really great and glamorous when they take that step out," she says.

Martin did, after all, introduce Kyoto Red at Tatcha, the first hue of its kind at the brand.

Embodying fortitude comes in a different form for the beauty pro, who's lived out the perseverance it takes to turn his creative passion into a career path, especially coming from an Asian background that doesn't typically embrace the unconventional.

"It wasn't until my dad was able to Google me that he really understand what I did as a makeup artist. I think him and my mom just thought I worked at a counter," he shares. "Especially this month, it makes all of us sit with ourselves, look inward and really assess some of the challenges that we've all had to face to get where we're at in our careers."

Flower, in turn, hopes that the launch can meld the two. "I wanted to represent the strength and natural beauty of Asian culture and art. The design of the ring symbolizes the importance of the arts in our schools, especially in those communities that need it most. With Mimi and Daniel, I hope to portray and inspire Asian solidarity."

Mimi So

A part of this collaboration is bringing AAPI voices to the forefront, and So and Martin are able pinpoint the moments they've truly felt represented in Hollywood.

For her, it's when she sees her pieces shine bright on big stars such as Beyoncé and Cardi B, times that prove she was "able to break outside of those boundaries" and pave a way for people who look like her. "I just really want people to see us and hear us and to know about our existence," she says.

For him, the feeling blossomed from watching Yeoh finally receive her flowers after decades of conquering the big screen — "You're recognizing that she has opened up this whole world to us," he marvels at the Oscar winner.

Mimi So

All three luminaries have this in common: They hope to inspire young creatives in their community with their stories and by donating a portion of the ring's proceeds to Apex for Youth, a New York City-based nonprofit empowering underprivileged Asian and immigrant youth.

"The reason the ring is engraved on the back [with] 'Paint Your Dreams' is a very personal message from myself, to a younger self and to the young ones that are out there. Seldom are we encouraged to really pursue that dream," So admits.

"I thought about the meaning behind AAPI — what can I do that can encourage others to really follow their dream, to whatever that may be? — and these were some quiet words to say, you know what, just continue," she further explains.

Flower adds: "I hope this campaign inspires other Asian artists and musicians to paint their dreams — just like I did."