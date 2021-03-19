Shoppers Love This Floral Maxi Dress That's Perfect for Spring — and It's Only $35 Right Now 

Anyone who adores the maxi dress style knows how great they look and feel, especially when warm weather is ahead. So when fellow maxi dress-lovers find an affordable pick on Amazon that they call the "best" in its category, you know it's going to be good. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $35.
The Milumia Floral Maxi Dress has a relaxed fit that is so on-trend for spring 2021, according to Amazon fashion experts. It has a modest V-neck, loose short sleeves, and a long, billowing skirt that's conservative yet flattering. While some maxi dresses look like they're swallowing you whole, this flowy number has tiny buttons that line the front of it to add interest, along with a stretchy, cinched waist to provide some shape. The result? An hourglass appearance that's dreamy for spring.
Buy It! Milumia Floral Maxi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
The maxi dress is made with a blend of lightweight rayon and adaptable spandex — two fabrics that combine perfectly for a breathable feel, so you can keep cool even in warmer temperatures. Hint: That means you'll feel oh-so-comfortable no matter where you wear it, whether you're going to the park or lounging in it at home. It's why shoppers say the popular dress is "perfect for everything."
"I love this dress!" writes an Amazon shopper. "Not only is it so pretty, it's comfortable and flowy and just right for casual occasions."
And if you're looking for a dress to celebrate the new season, nothing beats a floral pattern. The Milumia Maxi is designed with a bold, all-over flower print and comes in three vibrant colors. Shoppers say that they "get a ton of compliments" whenever they wear this dress, and some love it so much, they're even buying it in multiple colors — so if you're already thinking you need more than one, you're not alone.
"I love maxi dresses and this one is one of my favorites," writes oneanother reviewer. "It fits perfectly and is very flattering. My daughter said I should buy it in every color since it looks so good on me."
Excited to change up your wardrobe? Shoppers say the $35 Milumia Floral Maxi Dress is the flattering dress "you've been looking for" this season.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.