This $40 Cute and Comfy Maxi Dress Is the Perfect Dress to Transition from Summer to Fall

Image zoom

We may be switching seasons soon but that doesn’t mean you have to banish all your cute dresses to the back of your closet just yet! Once the crisp fall weather starts to creep in, you probably won’t want to step out in your favorite mini dresses but maxi dresses are an excellent option to wear during the tricky transitional weather. And if you’re still searching for the perfect maxi dress, you’re in luck! More than 2,990 Amazon shoppers have deemed the Milumia Button Up Maxi Dress their favorite option.

Not only is the long flowy dress incredibly comfortable but it’s also super flattering too. The elastic waistband cinches in your midsection and helps show off your curves, while the floor-skimming silhouette elongates your figure. Plus, the stylish dress features buttons up the front so you can decide how much skin you want to show.

What’s more, the adorable dress is totally versatile too! Wear the maxi with your favorite sandals and sunglasses while the weather is still warm out, and once the temperatures start to dip you can easily make the frock fall-appropriate by pairing it with booties and a cozy sweater.

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the dress, which has over 1,500 five-star reviews. “Love this dress! I’ve gotten lots of compliments on this dress and it’s perfect for the office or a date. The quality is really great and it’s good for summer but also for the fall transition,” raved one shopper.

“I love this dress so much! It is super comfy and fits great! I am currently pregnant and this dress looks so cute with or without the bump! I plan on ordering in other colors as well,” said another.

The best part? You can score the top-rated maxi for less than $20 depending on which style and size you choose — so you’ll definitely want to buy more than one at a time (especially because there are 25 gorgeous colors and prints to choose from!).

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com