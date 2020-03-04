This ‘Very Flattering’ Sundress Is a Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Only $29

Image zoom

Spring is so close we can almost taste it, and that means it’s time to make the highly anticipated wardrobe transition from bundled layers to light, breathable fabrics. If your closet is lacking flowy dresses that were made for warm, sunny days, Amazon has you covered.

This button-up sundress from Milumia, a brand that’s a favorite among shoppers and Amazon fashion editors alike, has everything you could ever want in a spring dress. It offers a super flattering fit thanks to its cinched waist and flowing skirt that hits just above the knee. And it features breezy sleeves that just barely dust the elbow, adorable button details that line the front of the dress, and a V-neck that’s just low enough to show some skin without causing discomfort. So it’s no surprise the dress landed on Amazon’s best-seller list.

Buy It: Milumia Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $22.99–$28.99; amazon.com

The dress comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, most of which depict floral motifs. And before you say it, we know: Florals for spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking, as Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly once iconically pointed out in The Devil Wears Prada. Nevertheless, we still love a floral sundress in the springtime, and with so many prints to choose from, you can’t go wrong. There are even a few solid color options if that better suits your style.

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the dress positive reviews, noting that it’s lightweight, highlights curves, and comes in colorful prints that are just as vibrant in person as they appear online.

“This is literally my favorite summer dress,” one reviewer wrote. “I am a curvier woman and the dress is incredibly flattering… I’ve gotten a ton of compliments!”

Another raved about “the pattern and the fit,” writing that the “comfortable elastic high waist fits perfectly” and the flutter sleeves are “very flattering.”

Pick your favorite color or print and stock up on the adorable spring dress today.

