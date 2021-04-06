Milo Ventimiglia Flashing His Impressive Leg Muscles in Short Shorts Is a True Style Flex

The actor has previously said he's "not uncomfortable with" being called a sex symbol

Is it hot in here or is it just Milo Ventimiglia's latest paparazzi pic?

On Monday, the This Is Us star, 43, stepped out baring his toned thighs and impressive biceps in a pair of black short shorts and a graphic tee with the sleeves rolled up after a workout in West Hollywood. The actor paired his look with black Converse sneakers, a green face mask and classic black Ray Bans.

Ventimiglia, who plays the sweet and attentive father Jack Pearson on the NBC hit, said back in 2017 that he's "not uncomfortable with" being called a sex symbol during an interview on Radio Andy's Bevelations.

"I think what I try and do is try and represent what men could be — which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover," he explained. "Just be a strong man. Be a good man."

"Contribute to the world instead of taking away from it, and I think in that you're going to attract a good mate," he continued. "You're going to attract someone that is going to admire you for who you are, and maybe not just the way your nose is placed on your face in relation to your chin."

Milo Ventimiglia Image zoom Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

The actor explained that from time to time, he gets approached by men who tell him — somewhat enviously — how much their wife loves him. In response, Ventimiglia suggests they call her immediately.

"You can tell there's a little animosity in how much the wife loves me," said Ventimiglia. "And I say: 'Hey, let's get her on the phone, let's call her — but she needs to know that you delivered me, so the glory goes back to you. It's not about me, it's about you. You did the good thing for your girl.'"

During the interview, the Gilmore Girls' alum's on-screen wife Mandy Moore revealed why their chemistry was there "from day one."

"He's just the loveliest human being," gushed Moore at the time. "I adore him more than anything — it's easy to be pretend to be in love with him."

And one can certainly see why — after all, Ventimiglia himself has admitted he loves "deeply."

Host Bevy Smith suggested the actor is probably "a magnificent lover" — to which Ventimiglia laughingly agreed in response.