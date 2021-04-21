Milo Ventimiglia's new camo-inspired workout look comes two weeks after he showed off his impressive thigh muscles in black short shorts

Milo Ventimiglia's Love of Short Shorts Continues as the Internet Swoons Over His Leg Muscles Again

Milo Ventimiglia sure isn't skipping leg day.

The This Is Us star, 43, stepped out for the second time this month wearing short shorts, after another gym session in West Hollywood, California, on Monday.

Having sported a black pair on April 5, this time, Ventimiglia showed off his toned legs in a camo print, with an army-green baseball cap to match.

Carrying a black mask in one hand and a water bottle in the opposite, the actor finished his sporty ensemble in a black graphic tee and black sneakers.

17th Annual AFI Awards - Cocktail Reception Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The internet was sent into a tizzy by Ventimiglia's look, with fans taking to Twitter to express their appreciation for the Gilmore Girls alum's leg muscles.

"Another day saved by Milo Ventimiglia's short shorts," one user wrote, while another posted alongside a hilarious image of a dog biting a pillow, "Me any time a new pic of milo ventimiglia in tiny shorts drops."

"Woke up to new pictures of Milo Ventimiglia wearing short shorts, it's gonna be a good day," a third Twitter user wrote.

Ventimiglia, who plays the sweet and attentive father Jack Pearson on the NBC hit This Is Us, said in 2017 that he's "not uncomfortable with" being called a sex symbol during an interview on Radio Andy's Bevelations.

"I think what I try and do is try and represent what men could be — which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover," he explained. "Just be a strong man. Be a good man."

"Contribute to the world instead of taking away from it, and I think in that you're going to attract a good mate," he continued. "You're going to attract someone that is going to admire you for who you are, and maybe not just the way your nose is placed on your face in relation to your chin."

The actor explained that from time to time, he gets approached by men who tell him — somewhat enviously — how much their wife loves him.

In response, the Heroes alum suggests they both call her immediately.

"You can tell there's a little animosity in how much the wife loves me," said Ventimiglia. "And I say: 'Hey, let's get her on the phone, let's call her — but she needs to know that you delivered me, so the glory goes back to you.' "