Milo Ventimiglia Addresses Those Viral Short-Shorts Photos: 'Just a Guy Leaving the Gym'

"It's even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I'm there," Milo Ventimiglia admitted Monday on The Talk of his short shorts

Milo Ventimiglia is setting the record straight about his viral workout shorts.

The 43-year-old actor appeared virtually on The Talk Monday to chat about the upcoming final season of his hit NBC drama, This Is Us, and also touched on the recent viral photos of himself rocking short shorts out in Los Angeles.

"I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym," Ventimiglia said. "I wasn't even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out, I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder."

The actor went on to admit that the shorts are "even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I'm there."

"We all know one another … you know, [I] get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers," he said.

Ventimiglia went on to say he was "excited about" the response to his fashion choice, even though he "wasn't expecting it."

"Whatever people wanna do, that's cool," he added.

The Heroes alum was first photographed baring his toned thighs and impressive biceps in a pair of black short shorts and a graphic tee with the sleeves rolled up after a workout in West Hollywood, California, on April 5.

Two weeks later, Ventimiglia stepped out again — this time in a pair of camo print short shorts — with an army-green baseball cap to match.

While his appearance on The Talk is seemingly his first time addressing the buzz directly, he did hint at the shorts frenzy on Instagram earlier this month.

In his post shared on May 6, Ventimiglia posted a simple photo of a pair of gray gym shorts.