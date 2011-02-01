Milly Debuts New Collection for Girls
Milly has launched an adorable collection for little girls that's just as chic and pretty as their adult line.
Advertisement
Mommy fans of Milly‘s chic and feminine fashions have more reason to celebrate. The company has launched a line — Milly Minis — for little girls! Designer (and mom!), Michelle Smith, decided to create a pint-size collection full of adorable dresses and coats using the same luxe fabrics from her women’s ready-to-wear collection. Read more in our Moms & Babies section.