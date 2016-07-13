Million Dollar Listing: New York's Ryan Serhant Calls His Wedding Band 'Pretty Baller' Plus More Fashion Details from His Big Day

Dimitrios Kambouris/NBC

Million Dollar Listing: New York star Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis’ recent nuptials involved four wedding planners, a year of organizing and started off with a million dollar budget! And the results were a big, beautiful week-long celebration in Greece with 150 of their closest friends and family, that included some major high-fashion moments. And we have the full scoop on their wedding couple style straight from the newlyweds themselves.

The bride chose a champagne-color strapless gown by Romona Keveža featuring a hand draped tulle bodice and flowing skirt with pearl beading. “It’s exactly my style,” Bechrakis tells People in this week’s issue. “It’s what I envisioned, all these other dresses I tried on didn’t feel like me. This is made for me.”



As for the always-dapper Serhant, he pulled out all the stops in a shawl collared tux by VK Nagrani that incorporated the Mediterranean setting of the location. He chose a deep ocean blue hue and kept the fabric light (it was made of linen and mohair) to keep him cool and comfortable in the hot sun. He completed the look with handmade suede slippers by Scarpe di Bianco.



The couple chose custom jewelry and wedding bands from the same designer who created Bechrakis’s engagement ring, New York-based jeweler, Desiree Nemati. “The earrings I wore were custom 15.12 carat total weight pear shape diamond drop earrings that I designed for the wedding,” the newlywed explains.

The groom also made sure to make his piece one-of-a-kind. “I don’t really wear a lot of jewelry but it’s going to be a pretty baller ring,” he tells People. “If I’m going to show everyone all the time that I’m taken, I want people to walk down the street and go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa!'”



And if you still can’t get enough of their wedding details, you can get the full breakdown on the Bravo spin-off, Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding, set to premiere this fall.

What do you think of their wedding details?