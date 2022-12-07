Millie Bobby Shuts Down Filtered Beauty Standards with Candid Instagram Selfies: 'No Filter'

On growing up in the spotlight Millie Bobby Brown previously shared, "It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet."

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 02:08 PM
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram (2)

Millie Bobby Brown knows how to keep it real.

The Stranger Things actress updated her Instagram Story with two selfies that reminded her 60 million followers to reflect on the realities (or lack thereof) of social media.

The 18-year-old first shared a snapshot of herself posing with a pucker and using a filter that enhanced her eyelashes and upped the glow on her skin with its skin-blurring effect.

Right after, she posted a candid straight-faced selfie sans filter, revealing her naturally rosy cheeks and the texture on her skin.

While Brown simply wrote "filter." and "no filter." across the respective photos, the succinct captions had a deeper message on the societal beauty standards that've quite literally filtered the way people view themselves online.

When it comes to the beauty, the Florence by Mills founder forges her definition of confidence.

When Brown broke out as Eleven on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series in 2016, a character who's become synonymous with her shaved head as equally as her superpowers, she hoped to empower her audience with the hairstyle, even as a budding teen. "I hope I inspire people… it's really cool to have short hair," she shared with PEOPLE at the time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Growing up in front of the camera early on, the Enola Holmes star also knows about the pressures that come with her on-screen success.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she shared in her Allure September issue cover story. "Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

Admitting to "loneliness" and struggles with "self-identity", Brown said it was her close circle who pushed her to confidence.

In opening up about her journey, Brown hopes to be that encouraging figure for a younger generation.

"Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love," she told Allure. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.' That's my message."

Related Articles
ALLURE'S SEPTEMBER COVER STAR IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'Really Hard to Be Hated On' While Growing Up in the Spotlight
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and family attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at 'Enola Holmes 2' New York City Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022
'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past 'Unhealthy Situation' with TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic
nadiya hussain
Nadiya Hussain Says She Was Afraid to Speak Up Over Her Skin Being Lightened in Photo Shoots
henry cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from 'Stranger Things' Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'