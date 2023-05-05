Millie Bobby Brown Wears Western-Inspired Hot Pants with Matching Jacket and Boots

Cue up the yee-haw emoji. Millie Bobby Brown unveiled a new 'fit on Friday, and cowboy boots were involved.

The Stranger Things star went full-on Western glam in a head-to-toe red look at the 2023 Osaka Comic Con. Brown took the stage in a pair of red cowboy boots and a matching top, jacket and a pair of hot pants.

The 19-year-old's look was made from deadstock vegan suede and inspired by "1950's showgirl" flair, according to a description of the items on the brand's website.

The full look comes from Annie's Ibiza and is available to purchase if you want to look just like Brown. The jacket retails for $2,015, the shorts retail for $878, the top retails for $752 and the boots retail for $568.

Brown accessorized with a couple pieces of jewelry — most notably her engagement ring from Jake Bongiovi. In early April, the couple seemingly announced their engagement on Instagram without fully confirming that they were set to wed.

The actress captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

As for Stranger Things, the show is set to begin filming season 5 soon. In March, David Harbour, aka Jim Hopper, shared an update at Middle East Film & Comic Con, saying, "We start shooting that in June, and that will be the final season."

"I did a lot of training for season four," Harbour added. "He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."