Millie Bobby Brown Calls the Day She Shaved Her Head the 'Most Empowering Moment of My Whole Life'

Millie Bobby Brown’s famous buzz cut from Stranger Things may be part of pop culture past, but it looks like 13-year-old actress wants to return to her shaved head look in the near future.

The actress shared her thoughts in a series of inspiring tweets and explained that she “miss[es] my shaved head.”

“Shaving your head is so empowering,” Brown continued. “You don’t need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x.”

Then the star posted a video that documented the moment she buzzed her hair off for the role.

“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire,” Brown tweeted alongside the video.

Twitter immediately erupted with support for the actress’ bold buzz cut, with many fans tweeting her selfies of their own buzzed hair they got in honor of her.

“I shaved mine a few days ago. I was so built up with so much grief from my father passing a month ago. And I feel so much better and glad I did it!” one person tweeted.

Another said, “I shaved my head as well and I donated it. I feel fierce and beautiful !!”

This isn’t the first time Brown has declared her love of short hair after she started letting it grow out into a stylish pixie.

“I’m keeping the pixie,” she previously told PeopleStyle. “I hope I inspire people… it’s really cool to have short hair.”

But she wasn’t ashamed to admit that it took her family some getting used to when she initially debuted her bold buzzed look.