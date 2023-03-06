Millie Bobby Brown Shares Makeup-Free Video to Show How She Handles Pimples: 'Having a Pretty Rough Night'

Millie Bobby Brown is "embracing the imperfections."

The Stranger Things star, 19, went makeup-free in an Instagram video posted over the weekend and showed fans how she gets rid of pimples.

"As you can tell I'm having a pretty rough night with my skin," she said as she pointed to a pimple on her cheek. "This zit is not very happy."

"These pimples up here are not happy. This one right here isn't," she added, referencing blemishes on her forehead and her other cheek.

She noted that her face was freshly cleansed and teased that she would reveal a "trick that I personally think works" when tackling pimples.

"It has honestly really worked for me in the past. I actually just used it basically for spot treatment," she said as she pulled out a bottle of Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask from her skincare line Florence by Mills.

She applied the charcoal-esque product on her blemishes, showing extra affection to her "angry" pimple with a tea tree oil spot sticker "to give it the love it needs."

"This has really helped me with my spot treatment, and I'm officially ready for bed," said the Enola Holmes actress as she put on a pair of glasses, taking her nighttime look up a notch.

"embracing the imperfections with @florencebymills 💜," she captioned the candid post.

Brown isn't afraid to show off her natural beauty.

In December, she updated her Instagram Story with two selfies that reminded her more than 60 million followers to reflect on the realities (or lack thereof) of social media.

She first shared a snapshot of herself posing with a pucker and using a filter that enhanced her eyelashes and upped the glow on her skin with its skin-blurring effect.

Right after, she posted a candid straight-faced selfie sans filter, revealing her naturally rosy cheeks and the texture on her skin.

While Brown simply wrote "filter." and "no filter." across the respective photos, the succinct captions had a deeper message on the societal beauty standards that've quite literally filtered the way people view themselves online.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Brown ventured to make her own mark in the beauty industry when she released her line in 2019 — the name serving as a nod to her grandmother Florence — and hoped it would encourage Gen Z to embrace their individuality.

"My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself," Brown told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I definitely relate to that. I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well."

She added, "I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine."