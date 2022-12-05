Millie Bobby Brown Shares Bikini Snap with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'I Love You'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 5, 2022
Published on December 5, 2022 04:03 PM
Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Photo: Millie Bobby Brown/instagram, Jake Bongiovi/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi took their sunny romance beachside.

New Instagram photos shared by the Stranger Things actress and her beau showed the couple vacationing together in the sweetest way possible.

In a polaroid-style photo, the 18-year-old Enola Holmes star posed in a white bikini while a smiling Bongiovi stood behind with his arms wrapped around her shoulders.

"sunny one so true, i love you," Brown captioned the adorable post.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Bongiovi, who's the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, shared his own polaroid photo from their getaway.

"What's the one thing you'd take to a desert island ?" he asked under a candid snapshot of him and Brown holding hands, appearing to have come back from a dip in the ocean.

Of course for Brown, that question is a no-brainer: "u boo," she answered in the comments.

The twosome recently shared gratitude for one another on social media while celebrating Thanksgiving last week.

On Nov. 24, Brown uploaded an Instagram montage set to Spandau Ballet's "True", featuring a couple's selfie as well as clips of Bongiovi, the word "thankful" with a white heart emoji written across the video.

Bongiovi had "plenty to be thankful for" in his own post too, which showed him and Brown holding hands and matching in sunglasses.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year.

Since then, they've celebrated personal milestones together including their first Christmas, their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the Stranger Things season 4 premiere shortly after.

