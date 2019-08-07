Millie Bobby Brown Promotes Her Personal Style and Strength in Her New Campaign with Pandora

Millie Bobby Brown and Pandora are teaming up to celebrate the power of self expression.

The 15-year-old Stranger Things star captivated audiences across the country with her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, but it’s her commitment to leaving a positive mark off screen that makes her a perfect match for the jewelry brand’s new empowering campaign.

And her mark has not been small.

Image zoom Cass Bird

Professionally, Brown has made prominent strides in her role as Eleven — even racking up two EMMY nominations, more recently as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

As a philanthropist, Brown has become an important supporter of UNICEF and is now the organization’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown, 14, Claps Back at Trolls Saying ‘Act Your Age’ After Wearing Midi Dress

And as a rising star, Brown’s accomplishment have been recognized by her spot on the TIME’s 100 list of most influential people.

To promote her new campaign with Pandora, the actress traveled back to her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, to model personally curated selections from the new collection.

Image zoom HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality,” Brown tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Bullied with Homophobic Memes

The campaign will also feature a video in which Brown delves into her personal connection to the pieces and her youthful, fearless approach to individual style.

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

While her list of accomplishments may sound like they belong to a much older star, Brown was quite young during her rise to fame (she was only 12 in the first season of Stranger Things).

Since then, she has shown her maturity through her presence on social media, dedication to social justice and involvement in various charities.

At just 15, Brown has experienced a lot of growth through the roller-coaster of young fame, as well as her experience dealing with cyber-bullying and relationships in the spotlight — and she’s using her platform to spread her positive message.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Supports a ‘Jopper’ Stranger Things Romance: They’re ‘My Inspiration in Life’

Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer, Stephen Fairchild, said “Millie Bobbie Brown is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of Pandora jewellery that empowers young women to express themselves.”

The campaign, which will go live digitally in October, is part of Pandora’s upcoming brand relaunch, through which the company strives to refresh its identity, purpose and expression.