Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'Really Hard to Be Hated On' While Growing Up in the Spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown is getting candid about the downsides to her booming career.

In her cover story for Allure's September 2022 issue, which was published on Wednesday, the Stranger Things actress, 18, opened up about dealing with hate while growing up in the spotlight.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she told the outlet on the microscopic lens she's under. "Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

However, she revealed that she's been able to face these challenges with the help of friends and family who've encouraged her to "develop" within herself.

Brown also revealed that she's "always struggled with self-identity" while working in Hollywood. "Even as a young person, I always felt like I didn't quite belong in every room I was in. I also struggle with loneliness a bit," she said.

Jem Mitchell / ALLURE

In the cover shoot, which was photographed by Jem Mitchell, Brown transforms with her many beauty looks. Makeup artist Ciara O'Shea, nail artist Michelle Humphrey and hairstylist Shon Hyungso Ju came together to create a a modern-day take on '60s mod makeup, a futuristic look inspired by the early aughts and playful hues.

Since becoming a megastar for her role as Eleven on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Brown has experienced immense success — and hate. With so much of the latter, she's deleted social media apps from her phone (although she appears active on Instagram and Facebook, her accounts are run by someone else).

The Enola Holmes star also opened up about the "unhealthy situation" with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic, now 21, who alleged inappropriate romantic relations with Brown, who was 16 years old and dating her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the time.

"When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering," she said of the incident, which left her "vulnerable."

"It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f----ng long," she said of leaving the drama behind her.

Jem Mitchell / ALLURE

Yet, with every project she takes on, from her spectrum of characters and her beauty brand Florence by Mills to her role as Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef, Brown wants to inspire and empower a younger generation.

"Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love," she told Allure. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.' That's my message."

Monica Schipper/Getty/UNICEF

Brown has been vocal about her relationship with the public eye in the past.

While appearing on The Guilty Feminist podcast with Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma in April, Brown opened up about being a teen in front of millions.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she shared. "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye."

On the "gross" change in comments she noticed after turning 18, she said, "I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever."

Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

She shared the same sentiment in 2020 when she turned 16 years old. In an Instagram post shared on her birthday, Brown expressed her frustration with "the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults" she was facing.

"Ya girls 16 :)," she began the caption. "16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

She ended with a note of positivity writing, "I'll continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights."