Millie Bobby Brown's Gifts for the Trendy Teen

 

The Stranger Things star shares the coolest gifts to give teens this holiday
By PeopleStyle
November 27, 2019 12:11 PM

1 of 10

Millie's Picks

Monica Schipper/Getty

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown picks the top beauty, fashion and workout items to buy this holiday season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Mind Glowing Peel-Off Mask

“I love this mask. It detoxes my skin after a long day.”

Buy It! Florence by Mills Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask; $20; florencebymills.com

3 of 10

Caro Martini Yoga Mat

“I love doing yoga to decompress,” she shares. “A fun mat always helps motivate me on days I’m feeling lazy.”

Buy It! Caro Martini Yoga Mat, $39; society6.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Himalayan Salt Lamp

“It gives a cozy vibe to any room and is believed to help purify the air.”

Buy It! Himalayan Salt Lamp, $34; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement

5 of 10

Love Liv Eyeshadow

This eyeshadow palette supports the Olivia Hope Foundation’s mission to end childhood cancer. “I’m so proud of this palette, dedicated to my best friend, Olivia LoRusso, who passed away after a battle with cancer.” 

Buy It! Florence by Mills Love Liv Eyeshadow Palette; $24; florencebymills.com

6 of 10

MistAire Cloud Humidifier

“My skin gets so dry in the winter, and this helps keep it hydrated and smooth.”

Buy It! MistAire Cloud Humidifier, $49.99; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Young Fabulous & Broke Jumpsuit

“This onesie is perfect for lounging around with my family.”

Buy It! Young Fabulous & Broke Jumpsuit, $128; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Steiff Jimmy Teddy Bear

“Who doesn’t want a snuggly bear? They’re my favorite to cuddle up with.”

Buy It! Steiff Small Jimmy Teddy Bear, $28.95; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement

9 of 10

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

“I dab it on my wrists or put a few drops in my diffuser before bed.”

Buy It! Helias Eucalyptus Essential Oil, $15; heliasoils.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.