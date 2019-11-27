Millie Bobby Brown's Gifts for the Trendy Teen

The Stranger Things star shares the coolest gifts to give teens this holiday
Millie's Picks
Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown picks the top beauty, fashion and workout items to buy this holiday season.
Mind Glowing Peel-Off Mask
“I love this mask. It detoxes my skin after a long day.”
Buy It! Florence by Mills Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask; $20; florencebymills.com
Caro Martini Yoga Mat
“I love doing yoga to decompress,” she shares. “A fun mat always helps motivate me on days I’m feeling lazy.”
Buy It! Caro Martini Yoga Mat, $39; society6.com
Himalayan Salt Lamp
“It gives a cozy vibe to any room and is believed to help purify the air.”
Buy It! Himalayan Salt Lamp, $34; urbanoutfitters.com
Love Liv Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow palette supports the Olivia Hope Foundation’s mission to end childhood cancer. “I’m so proud of this palette, dedicated to my best friend, Olivia LoRusso, who passed away after a battle with cancer.”
Buy It! Florence by Mills Love Liv Eyeshadow Palette; $24; florencebymills.com
MistAire Cloud Humidifier
“My skin gets so dry in the winter, and this helps keep it hydrated and smooth.”
Buy It! MistAire Cloud Humidifier, $49.99; target.com
Young Fabulous & Broke Jumpsuit
“This onesie is perfect for lounging around with my family.”
Buy It! Young Fabulous & Broke Jumpsuit, $128; bloomingdales.com
Steiff Jimmy Teddy Bear
“Who doesn’t want a snuggly bear? They’re my favorite to cuddle up with.”
Buy It! Steiff Small Jimmy Teddy Bear, $28.95; saksfifthavenue.com
Eucalyptus Essential Oil
“I dab it on my wrists or put a few drops in my diffuser before bed.”
Buy It! Helias Eucalyptus Essential Oil, $15; heliasoils.com