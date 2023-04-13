Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Close-Up of Engagement Ring

Millie Bobby Brown is a proud fiancée.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, gave fans a quick look at her new engagement ring on Instagram Thursday.

In the video, Brown announced her latest venture, Florence by Mills Coffee, calling it "a dream of mine ever since I can remember."

She ended the clip by blowing a kiss, offering a brief peek at her ring.

Brown and her fellow actor boyfriend Jake Bongiovi seemingly announced their engagement news on Instagram Tuesday — Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

PEOPLE reached out to reps for the couple for confirmation. However, the actress' friends were quick to congratulate the duo.

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.

She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

The couple also brought in 2023 together, with Brown sharing a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi, 20, responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

Before her relationship with Bongiovi, Brown was notably linked to TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic — which she later recounted as an "unhealthy situation." In a live video in 2021, Ecimovic — who has since removed himself from social media — said he'd "groomed" Brown while she was underage and entered into a relationship with her while she was still underage.

Brown opened up about the experience in a conversation with Allure. "It was a year of healing," she said. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."