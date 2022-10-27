Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers during the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday evening

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on October 27, 2022 10:57 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet!

Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings.

For her hair, the Stranger Things star wore a ponytail bun that tied the look together. Her tattoos were visibly present, including her grandmother Ruth's name on her left rib cage and a bundle of flowers on the left side of her back.

Bonjiovi, 20, meanwhile, opted for an all-black tuxedo, and wore his hair slicked back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Emmy winning actress and son of Jon Bon Jovi made their relationship official in Nov. 2021. He made his red carpet debut as Brown's boyfriend earlier this year at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The couple previously created a fashion moment when Brown celebrated her 18th birthday. The pair stylishly channeled the cover of a romance novel at the time, with Brown donning a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress, while Bongiovi wore a matching floral-printed shirt.

Brown stars as the little sister to famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise.

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about growing up in the spotlight. "I think I'm becoming stronger," she said in 2020. "It's difficult because I'm still growing. I haven't evaluated that yet, so I'll get back to you."

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

