Millie Bobby Brown, 14, Claps Back at Trolls Saying 'Act Your Age' After Wearing Midi Dress

Millie Bobby Brown has no time for haters.

Brown, 14, had a message for the internet trolls who shamed her for wearing a tight snakeskin midi dress and heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Stranger Things actress posted a photo of the glam outfit on Instagram on Saturday, captioning the image with a fun request, “write a caption.”

Commenters were quick to shame Brown for the mature outfit. One wrote, “Act your age for once 💀.” Another wrote, “Don’t be in such a hurry to grow – enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long.”

On Sunday, many more commenters had chimed in to support Brown. One wrote, “I love people telling her to act her age… yet they are sitting on Instagram trying to bully a 12 year old… you know who does that??? Other 12 year olds. Perhaps you should take your own advice??” Another added, “♥️♥️♥️♥️BEAUTIFUL.”

Musician Jacob Sartorius, Brown’s ex-boyfriend, also added a comment to support the actress, writing, “Stunning 🖤.” Brown and Sartorius, 16, announced their split in July after seven months of dating.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Emotional While Wrapping Stranger Things Season 3 — Is the Show Ending?

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Brown wrote, “ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it.”

On Saturday, Brown added another simple message to her Instagram Story, posting a quote that read, “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

The third season of Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4, 2019.