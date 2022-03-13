Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut Together at 2022 BAFTA Awards
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have made their red carpet debut!
The Stranger Things star, who turned 18 last month, stepped out at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London with boyfriend Bongiovi, 19, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.
The couple matched in black on Sunday, with Brown donning a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.
Bongiovi went with a simple black suit, which he accented with a Ukraine flag pin in a show of support for the country amidst the Russian invasion.
Brown made their relationship Instagram official in Nov. 2021 with a photo of Bongiovi kissing her on the cheek while riding the famous London Eye.
Prior to the announcement, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted together multiple times over the summer, from walking around New York City to spending a day in the sun, which Brown posted on her Instagram Story.
This winter, Brown and Bongiovi celebrated the holidays together for the first time as a couple. The pair snuggled up for a photo in front of a Christmas tree in Dec. 2021, which Brown captioned "Happy holidays ❤."
On her birthday in February, Brown shared photos on Instagram of the couple in matching attire inspired by Barbie and Ken alongside the caption, "Hey Ken!" In the comments section, Bongiovi replied, "Ur rly pretty."
Several of Brown's celebrity friends gushed over the happy couple's photos in the comments, including Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, Paris Hilton, and Emma Bunton.
Brown will return to the small screen in season 4 of Stranger Things in May, nearly three years after season 3 was released.
In a trailer confirming the 2022 release, Brown and her costars — including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) — gear up for something mysterious to arrive, with one actor whispering, "it is almost here."
Also starring in the new season are Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler).
Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres Friday, May 27, on Netflix.