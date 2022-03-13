The Stranger Things star made her relationship with Jon Bon Jovi's son Instagram official in November 2021

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut Together at 2022 BAFTA Awards

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have made their red carpet debut!

The couple matched in black on Sunday, with Brown donning a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

Bongiovi went with a simple black suit, which he accented with a Ukraine flag pin in a show of support for the country amidst the Russian invasion.

Brown made their relationship Instagram official in Nov. 2021 with a photo of Bongiovi kissing her on the cheek while riding the famous London Eye.

Prior to the announcement, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted together multiple times over the summer, from walking around New York City to spending a day in the sun, which Brown posted on her Instagram Story.

This winter, Brown and Bongiovi celebrated the holidays together for the first time as a couple. The pair snuggled up for a photo in front of a Christmas tree in Dec. 2021, which Brown captioned "Happy holidays ❤."

On her birthday in February, Brown shared photos on Instagram of the couple in matching attire inspired by Barbie and Ken alongside the caption, "Hey Ken!" In the comments section, Bongiovi replied, "Ur rly pretty."

Several of Brown's celebrity friends gushed over the happy couple's photos in the comments, including Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, Paris Hilton, and Emma Bunton.

Brown will return to the small screen in season 4 of Stranger Things in May, nearly three years after season 3 was released.