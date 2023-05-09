Milla Jovovich Gives Herself Edgy New Haircut with Clippers: 'I Needed a Change'

“Love it or hate it, it’s done and now we’ll see what it grows into,” the model-turned-actress said about her brand new ‘do on Instagram

Published on May 9, 2023 01:02 PM
MIlla Jovovich. Photo: Milla Jovovich Instagram

In addition to model and actress, Milla Jovovich can now add hairstylist to her résumé!

Last week, the Resident Evil actress decided she needed a change and took matters into her own hands, posting two photos of a haircut she gave herself.

"BLAAAH!! Felt I needed a change and had some clippers on hand," Jovovich wrote alongside the photos late last week, each showing a different angle of her edgy 'do. "Anyway, it grows back. Love it or hate it, it's done and now we'll see what it grows into🥳"

The pics — which included one photo of the model sporting bright red lipstick and another one where she's totally makeup-free — showcase Jovovich's new wild and free look, with pieces of varying length sticking out.

In February, the Ukrainian-born model, 47, highlighted the one-year anniversary of the war on Ukraine on Instagram. She posted a video and a poem about a project she's doing with Ukrainian designer Lever Couture "who is taking 'love letters' for Ukraine and sewing them by hand on a couture gown which will be auctioned off" with all proceeds going to the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

She showed her love for her native country on the red carpet last year too, stepping out in a sky blue, tulle off-the-shoulder gown with a turquoise necklace and nude heels. She was joined by her teen daughter Ever Gabo Anderson, who wore a shimmering yellow mini dress with silver Mary Janes.

Together, the mother and daughter channeled the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Jovovich opened up about the intention to PEOPLE.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 – Arrivals
Milla Jovovich and daughter.

"For me, it was really important coming here... Because I have family in Ukraine that are surviving the war. And I really felt like I wanted to represent my people," she explained. To do so, she chose a gown designed by Lever Couture.

"I just happened to see this designer and look at her pieces of art that she calls gowns," the Fifth Element actress continued. "And suddenly a friend of mine was like, 'Yes, she's Ukrainian.' And I met her and we became friends. And I said, 'You know what? This is the perfect place to showcase how amazing, how intellectual, how educated, how cultured the country of Ukraine is.' "

Jovovich said at the time that she had family on "both sides" of the war — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

"It's a hard time in the world for everybody and the war in Ukraine, COVID, mass shootings, it's horrible," she said. "But today we're here for a good cause. And today is a day of hope because amfAR is doing good things for people and helping people not just survive with HIV/AIDS, but thrive. So finally, there's a shining light in this dark, dark time."

