Was Miley Cyrus' Striped Sequin Dress at the Met Gala Inspired by Hannah Montana?

Miley Cyrus had fans feeling very nostalgic when she stepped out on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala Monday wearing, what appeared to be, a Hannah Montana-inspired ensemble.

The former Disney star, 26, glowed in a Yves Saint Laurent sequin striped dress and sheer black Swiss dot patterned leggings for fashion’s biggest night alongside her husband Liam Hemsworth.

With attention to detail, she completed her formal look with an emerald and diamond bracelet that sparkled on the carpet.

One Twitter user, who goes by @godneysbjs was quick to point out that the look was “familiar,” and dug up a photo of Cyrus as Montana, which shows her wearing a green and black striped shirt while performing. The shirt was sequin.

Making the statement all the more obvious, Cyrus styled her hair straight with bangs — just like Montana’s signature hairdo.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On this Disney show, which aired from 2006 to 2011, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, the brunette teenager who secretly moonlighted as a pop star — Hannah Montana — when wearing a blonde wig.

The singer first brought back the iconic hair in March when she dyed her light brown hair back to blonde.

“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided that I’ll just be Hannah forever,” she joked on a video shared on her social media channels.

I knew this looked familiar pic.twitter.com/q9AZseKzN1 — ً (@godneysbjs) May 7, 2019

Also in March, Cyrus celebrated the 13th anniversary of the premiere of the hit Disney Channel series on social media with a handful of hilarious throwback photos from her time on the show.

Cyrus kicked off the celebration with a black-and-white photo of herself leaving for Los Angeles to film the first season of Hannah Montana.

“It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air,” she tweeted.

Beneath the photo of a young Cyrus getting into a car, the caption read: “Miley at the Nashville airport leaving for LA to become ‘Hannah Montana.’ ”

Cyrus kicked it up on a notch on her Instagram Stories, joking about how much has changed since her days starring as the young pop star. The singer made several references to the wild reputation she later became known for.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says ‘A Lot of Drugs’ Ended Hannah Montana’s Career Nearly 10 Years Ago

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

“Hannah watching the 2013 VMAs,” she wrote on one photo, referring to the infamous twerking moment at the awards show.

The actress’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who starred as her father on the series, also celebrated the 13th anniversary with a cast photo.

“Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana! 13 years ago today we released the pilot!” he wrote.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Cyrus previously admitted that achieving such early fame had a lasting effect on her life.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus

“I liked being in the Disney universe ’cause I didn’t know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do,” Cyrus said during a new sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning in 2017. “I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid.”

She continued, “It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little Toddlers and Tiaras.”