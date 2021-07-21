Miley Cyrus Poses on Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Truck in NSFW Graphic Tee (and No Pants)

"But why is Billy Ray Cyrus driving a Nissan truck?" one commenter wondered. "that's all @tishcyrus would let him get lol," Miley responded

Miley Cyrus has, uh, something to say.

In a series of Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer and actress posed pantsless in a pink tank with two bold phrases printed across the front: "Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay" and "I [heart] dick."

The Disney Channel alum paired the raunchy statement tee with a black belt and metallic Gucci heels, posing on all fours on top of dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Nissan truck (yep, she's still just being Miley!).

"IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says 'I ❤️ Dick' or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy's ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new 'Miley made me gay' merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!" she captioned the post.

The "Angels Like You" singer's fans and followers seemingly agreed with her message in the comment section. And while Billy Ray hasn't yet weighed in, Miley's sister Brandi cringed on his behalf in the comments: "LOL not the Nissan!"

(And for those wondering "but why is Billy Ray Cyrus driving a Nissan truck," as one Twitter commenter did, Miley has the answer: "that's all @tishcyrus would let him get lol #nomaseratiforDaddy.")

"Ok I need that t shirt," Derek Blasberg wrote. Ordered so fast 👏🏾 this tank speaks the truth," RuPaul's Drag Race star Naomi Smalls added.

Earlier this month, Cyrus celebrated the Fourth of July with a performing at the grand opening of Ayu Nights inside the newly opened Resorts World in Las Vegas.

"It kind of feels like my first time and I've f---ing done everything a lot of f---ing times. It really feels like the first," she told the crowd, possibly referring to the halt in live music due to the pandemic. "You know when you meet somebody and you're like, 'I've never actually loved before because this s--- feels so f---ing different.' That's how I feel about being here with you guys."

The star continued, "All of us, we've been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f---ing right. And just starting to get back with a live f---ing audience, you can not get bigger or better than Las Vegas. So I'm beyond f---ing thrilled to be here with all of you."