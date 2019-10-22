Hands of Love! Miley Cyrus Wears Boyfriend Cody Simpson's 'CS' Initial Ring

Things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — and Cyrus has the bling to prove it.

On Monday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, posted a solo picture to her Instagram wearing an oversize stripe button-down, white t-shirt and denim cutoffs, finished with several statement rings – including a signet piece with Simpson’s initials.

“New. Life. Who. Dis,” Cyrus captioned the photo with her handmade Cort Jewellery ring reading “CS” with a lightning bolt through the center.

The jeweler quickly pointed out the meaning of Cyrus’ new bauble, captioning its Instagram photo of the ring: “🙀😻🙀When you wake up and freak out to see @mileycyrus wearing the custom ring you made @codysimpson 🙀😻🙀”

And Cyrus gave fans a closer look at the nod to Simpson, 22, with another selfie, featuring her applying lipstick with her blinged-out hand.

Most recently, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer honored her boyfriend in a more permanent way.

Last Tuesday, the couple spent their date night getting coordinating tattoos celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio. Simpson’s chest ink featured a skull and crossbones line, with the grim reaper scythe’s underneath. And Cyrus got a bleeding heart with “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written across it and a knife pierced through it on the back of her arm.

The two singers recently made their romance official after the two were spotted kissing during a breakfast date earlier this month, TMZ first reported. And since then, Cyrus and Simpson haven’t held back the PDA on social media.

The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer was at Cyrus’ bedside, serenading her while she recovered from tonsillitis surgery. Following her hospitalization, Simpson joined Cyrus and his new girlfriend and her mom, Trish, for lunch in L.A.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

Cyrus is hot off the heels of a split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and from her friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter.

But the two have been longtime friends before their romantic relationship began. In 2015, Simpson told GQ Australia in an interview, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

The musician previously dated Gigi Hadid.