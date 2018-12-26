Miley Cyrus Wears Vivienne Westwood Wedding Gown to Marry Liam Hemsworth

And the bride wore Vivienne Westwood!

Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth on Sunday night, and she chose a Vivienne Westwood gown for the special occasion. The singer confirmed the news on Wednesday when she posted a series of photos from inside the intimate ceremony to her social media accounts.

The dress she chose is an ivory silk satin corseted draped gown, Vivienne Westwood’s couture team confirmed to PEOPLE. The Westwood team also confirmed that it is available made-to-order at the designer’s London and New York boutiques for $8,600.

Cyrus kept the rest of her look minimal and elegant, with soft wavy hair.

Hemsworth wore a black suit with a black tie, and put his own surfer spin on the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Cyrus has long been a fan of Vivienne Westwood, and most recently made another style statement in the brand on Dec. 10 when she wore a tartan jacket and matching pants by the designer over a shirt that said, “Protect Kids Not Guns.”

The wedding marked an incredible milestone in the pair’s almost decade-long relationship.

Cyrus and the Australian actor dated for years before he proposed in 2012, but the two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.

They reconnected in 2015, however, and the couple’s romance was back in full swing by summer 2016, including dinner with Hemsworth’s parents, date nights and spending holidays together.

On the Sunday before Christmas, they wed.

Photos and video posted to the Instagram story of the couple’s surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr on Sunday showed Hemsworth and his brothers Chris and Luke doing a “shotski,” with Mr. and Mrs. balloons in the background. Another photo showed the newlyweds in front of cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mom Tish in the frame.

Reps for both stars did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but it appeared Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance at the party, held at the couple’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.