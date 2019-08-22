Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Commemorates Her Trip to Italy with New Fling Kaitlynn Carter

Earlier this month Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner, during a romantic trip to Italy, and just revealed a new tattoo inspired by her time there.

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo posted a close-up shot of Cyrus’s ink tattooed on her left forearm on his Instagram account writing, “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy ✨ 🐉🖼 #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”

The intricate tattoo art features the serpent from the Visconti coat of arms, which is the official symbol of the city of Milan. It appears to be inspired by the ancient crest which Cyrus likely saw during her time in Italy with Carter earlier this month.

Though Cyrus, 26, was photographed kissing Carter, 30, several times during her Italian getaway, she “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” a source told PEOPLE. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”

Since coming home from vacation, they’ve been staying together in Los Angeles. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

The star’s new ink comes one day after PEOPLE confirmed Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

kaitlynn carter/Instagram

While Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, broke up months ago and publicly announced their separation on Aug. 10, his motion to file for divorce caught her by surprise.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” the insider says. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Justin Bishop

An insider told PEOPLE that before their split, Cyrus struggled with her identity. “She just got to the point where she didn’t want to hold back about who she is. She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible,” the source said. “For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they got married in December 2018 at home in Franklin, Tennessee.