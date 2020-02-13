Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week Show

Miley Cyrus came into New York Fashion Week like a wrecking ball.

On Wednesday, the singer, 27, made a surprise appearance at the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2020 runway show in New York City.

Cyrus closed out the fashion extravaganza wearing a black bra top and matching wide-legged trousers. She accessorized the edgy, monochromatic look with long black gloves and a zebra print jacket.

The “Slide Away” hitmaker shared a video of her strutting down the runway on Instagram, simply captioning the clip, “Included @marcjacobs 🖤.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Designer Get in a Heated Exchange About Politics

Her unexpected cameo was a hit among her famous followers, including runway queen Naomi Campbell. The supermodel, 49, commented under the video with three fire emojis: “🔥🔥🔥.”

“YUP. STOMP QUEEN. 💕,” Hailey Baldwin wrote.

Charlie’s Angels actress Ella Balinska added in a comment, “Yessss!!! 🔥🔥”

This was not the first time Cyrus collaborated with Marc Jacobs. The pop star previously starred in Marc Jacobs’ 2014 spring/summer campaign.

She also teamed up with the brand last year to design a hoodie — which featured a topless photo of Cyrus and the words “Don’t f— with my freedom” written in black-and-white block letters — benefitting Planned Parenthood.

In October 2018, Cyrus spoke to HungerTV about Jacobs’s fashion mentorship, saying, “I work a lot with Marc Jacobs. He kind of brought me into fashion when I was 16, that was when I started being around him and just learning from him. He let me inspire some of his pieces and now I feel like it’s just about having the right people around you.”

Cyrus’ runway appearance comes just a week after she rocked a sexy black lingerie set while giving boyfriend Cody Simpson a haircut during a steamy date night.

In photos shared on Simpson’s Indstagram account, the 23-year-old singer and poet posed shirtless next to Cyrus, who held up a pair of scissors as she took their mirror selfies.

“superbowl supercuts,” he captioned the post.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Hits the Gym — Then Goes Topless — with Boyfriend Cody Simpson

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cyrus’ new relationship with Simpson is going “great,” adding, “They had a wonderful Christmas day with her family. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

For Simpson’s birthday last month, Cyrus made sure to celebrate his special day with birthday tributes on her Instagram Story and a personalized gift — a vintage doctor’s bag that was inscribed with “Prince Neptune,” a reference to his upcoming book.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories just hours before Simpson’s birthday. “I love you and our pirate life!”