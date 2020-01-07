Miley Cyrus is bringing back the mullet!

The “Slide Away” singer, 27, showed off a fresh look for 2020 in a series of photos shared on her Instagram Monday.

Though her hairstyle wasn’t a full-blown mullet like the one dad Billy Ray Cyrus rocked decades ago. Instead, it was a more modern take on the controversial ‘do featuring short bangs in the front and longer, textured tresses in the back.

“New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC,” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

The hair transformation comes just weeks after Disney Channel alum settled the details of her divorce with ex Liam Hemsworth.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE in December. “She just wants to move on.”

The insider also said that the pop star’s relationship with Cody Simpson is currently going “great,” adding, “Miley seems very happy.”

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married eight months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for the “Wrecking Ball” songstress confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Following the separation, Cyrus got the word “freedom” inked across her hand and sentimental note she received from Yoko Ono tattooed on her shoulder by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter.

“I’m proud of U, Yoko,” the tattoo read in Ono’s handwriting on Cyrus’ left shoulder. In 2018, the pop star covered Ono and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

In October, Cyrus and Simpson, 22, got inked together when they took their date night to celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill’s private studio.

Simpson got a skull and crossbones line drawing, backed by the grim reaper’s signature scythe tattooed on his right chest, while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.