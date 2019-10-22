Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Getting More Basic by the Day' as She Exposes Her Nipples in Mirror Selfie

Miley Cyrus is embracing her “new” self!

On Tuesday, the singer, 26, posted a number of bathroom mirror selfies to Instagram, where she showed off two different versions of the same outfit combination — a pair of denim shorts and a white crop top with her hair in a high ponytail.

The first two photos featured Cyrus pouting in a thin, spaghetti-strap, scoop neck tank-top, which was clearly worn without a bra and exposed her nipples. In the third, the singer changed into a high-neck crop top, and again, left her bra behind.

She also accessorized her bold looks with multiple gold chains around her neck, bracelets, a pair of circular, dark lens sunglasses and her collection of tattoos, which were on full display.

The star then took her solo photoshoot outdoors, where she played around with her phone’s self-timer on the ground and posed underneath a tree beside her silver, sparkly guitar.

“I’m getting more basic by the day,” Cyrus joked in her caption. “The only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self-timed one.”

Cyrus’ “new” self and style choices as of late appear to be inspired by her new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Just one day earlier, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a photo of herself to her Instagram wearing an oversize striped button-down, white T-shirt and denim cutoffs, finished with several statement rings — including a signet piece with Simpson’s initials.

“New. Life. Who. Dis,” Cyrus captioned the photo with her handmade Cort Jewellery ring reading “CS” with a lightning bolt through the center.

The jeweler quickly pointed out the meaning of Cyrus’ new bauble, captioning its Instagram photo of the ring: “🙀😻🙀When you wake up and freak out to see @mileycyrus wearing the custom ring you made @codysimpson 🙀😻🙀.”

Cyrus also gave fans a closer look at the nod to Simpson, 22, with another selfie, featuring her applying lipstick with her blinged-out hand.

But that’s not the only way the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer has honored her boyfriend recently — she has also shown her adoration for the Australian singer in a more permanent way.

Last week, the couple spent their date night getting coordinating tattoos celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio. Simpson’s chest ink featured a skull and crossbones line, with the grim reaper scythe’s underneath. Cyrus, meanwhile, got a bleeding heart with “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written across it and a knife pierced through it on the back of her arm.

The two singers recently made their romance official after they were spotted kissing during a breakfast date earlier this month, TMZ first reported. Since then, Cyrus and Simpson haven’t held back the PDA on social media.

The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer was at Cyrus’ bedside, serenading her while she recovered from tonsillitis surgery. Following her hospitalization, Simpson joined Cyrus and his new girlfriend and her mom, Tish, for lunch in L.A.

Simpson even recently released a new song called “Golden Hour,” which he wrote for Cyrus.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

Cyrus is hot off the heels of a split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and from her friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter. But she and Simpson have been longtime friends before their romantic relationship began.

In 2015, Simpson told GQ Australia in an interview, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

The musician previously dated Gigi Hadid.