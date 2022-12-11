Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show' — WATCH

"It's not as bad as it looks" the "Wrecking Ball" singer quipped midway through the task to promote her show Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC

Published on December 11, 2022 03:48 PM

Miley Cyrus accepted a new challenge on live TV!

On Friday, the "Midnight Sky" songstress performed a rather fun task to promote her new upcoming TV gig called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC by shaving off Jimmy Fallon's beard during The Tonight Show.

"This is [a] promotion plan I have going, this is definitely gonna make everyone watch my new show, this is gonna help," she said before quipping, "I do this for Dolly [Parton] all the time."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus shaves host Jimmy Fallons beard on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Admitting that she had never shaved anyone's beard before, Cyrus, 30, warned Fallon, 48, "I don't know what it's gonna look like."

Midway through the task, the singer joked to Fallon, "It's not as bad as it looks," followed by laughter from the audience.

After she shaved the other side of Fallon's face, which left only the middle part of his beard on display, Fallon said, "I feel like a wrestler."

"Yeah, I will see you in the ring! I'll see you in the ring, brother!" Fallon imitated.

Continuing her task to remove Fallon's facial hair, she said, "This part is a little tricky" as she referred to the area below his chin. "There's a lot of beard there," Fallon added before Cyrus responded with a joke, "Oh, my god. I think it's in my mouth."

Revealing the final product, Cyrus asked the audience, "How is it looking?" before telling Fallon, "You look great!"

Agreeing with her statement, Fallon replied, "I think this is a good start right here. This is how you do it right here, Miley Cyrus knows how to do it!"

Last month, NBC announced that Cyrus and her godmother Parton, 76, will be co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party as the show will be returning for its second installment in Miami on Dec. 31.

Featuring a lineup of yet-to-be-announced musical guests, the special is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," said Cyrus in a promotional video released alongside the announcement.

"Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" replied Parton.

"You taught me well," the Plastic Hearts performer told the country icon, who then said of the show, "It's going to be legendary."

Miley's New Year's Eve Party featuring Parton will air live from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31.

