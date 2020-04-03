Miley Cyrus Shaves Cody Simpson’s Head During Self-Isolation After Celebrating 6-Month Anniversary

Cody Simpson is the latest star to debut a bold new hairstyle while self-isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but instead of doing it himself, the singer and poet let his girlfriend Miley Cyrus take the reins!

On Thursday, Simpson, 23, posted a time-lapse video of the “Slide Away” singer, 27, shaving his head on Instagram.

“Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠‍” he captioned the black-and-white clip, set to Shwayze’s “Buzzin” featuring Cisco Adler.

Simpson also shared a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story showing off his new look while giving a shoutout to 4ocean, an organization dedicated to ocean and coastline clean up that he works with often.

“Now that’s a buzz cut for a good cause! Looking fresh @codysimpson!!!” 4ocean — which has collected over eight million pounds of ocean plastic and harmful debris since 2017, according to its website — wrote under Simpson’s Instagram post.

Before taking the plunge, Simpson showed off his long locks on Instagram contemplating his decision. “Should I buzz it?” he captioned the photo.

4ocean commented on the post, “Buzz it for a good cause!?” To which Simpson replied, “clean heads for clean oceans!”

Just hours after shaving his head, Simpson appeared as one of the guests on Thursday’s episode of Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley.

“I can’t believe Miley has become a TV host and a hairdresser during the quarantine. We stan a talented queen 🙌🏻” one fan joked.

“love this couple❤️❤️” a second social media user wrote. While a third added, “I’m obsessed with u guys.”

During his time on-air, Simpson read Cyrus a poem he had written about her.

“Babe! I’m freaked! I’m the most beautiful?” she asked, smiling from ear to ear. Simpson replied: “You’re the most beautiful, babe.”

The cute moment comes one day after Cyrus and Simpson celebrated their six-month anniversary on April 1.

In honor of their big day, Simpson shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend wearing casual black ensemble with her hair in a ponytail and zit cream on her face.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” he captioned the Instagram post. “I love you.”

