Miley Cyrus Keeps It 'Casual' as She Shows Off Sexy Swimsuit Style in Skimpy Black Bikini

Who needs a little black dress when you’ve got a little black bikini?

Miley Cyrus showed off her toned bikini body in a series of photos Tuesday that featured her flaunting her abs in a strappy black two-piece bathing suit.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, shared the snaps to her Instagram Story, starting with one that features the star lounging on a couch and using her hand to prop up her head.

“Keepin it casual,” she captioned the photo, in which she wore sunglasses and had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

In another photo, Cyrus poses in the same suit in front of a mirror and beside an open suitcase piled high with clothing.

“Business as usual,” she wrote, referring to the gray jacket she added on top of the bikini.

The Black Mirror star, who married longtime love Liam Hemsworth in December, shared a third photo, too, atop which she wrote, “Selfie-ish.”

The sexy snaps come one week after Cyrus dropped the provocative video for “Mother’s Daughter,” a track off her recent EP She Is Coming.

The music video features the Grammy nominee donning a red latex catsuit and high-heeled boots as she sings about gender identity, freedom, sex, inclusion and more.

“Don’t f- with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter,” she sings in the hip-hop-inspired track.

The video also includes scenes that feature a mother breastfeeding her baby, a glammed-up person in a wheelchair, a woman posing nude on a couch and a close-up of a panty liner, as well as visuals that declare things like “Virginity is a Social Construct.”

Cyrus’s mother Tish Cyrus also makes an appearance in the video, holding a teacup as she sits beside her daughter on a couch.

Meanwhile, Cyrus also recently teamed up with Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande on a track for the new Charlie’s Angels movie, which made its debut in the film’s trailer.

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” director Elizabeth Banks told PEOPLE about the single. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.”