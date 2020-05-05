The "Mother's Daughter" singer spoke candidly with Derek Blasberg about her at-home show Bright Minded, hair care routine and much more

Miley Cyrus Says She Only Washed Her Hair for Two of Her Web Show Guests - Guess Who?

Miley Cyrus is keeping her hair routine low-maintenance.

The singer opened up to Derek Blasberg for WSJ Magazine about her Instagram talk show Bright Minded, which she started during the coronavirus pandemic. During each episode, Cyrus welcomes special guests to talk about anything from sustainability to mental health to the upcoming presidential election. However, only two specific guests made the "Slide Away" singer give her hair a fresh wash.

"I've only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Senator [Elizabeth] Warren," said Cyrus.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_FZgmdpDHI/

While her grooming routine is kept to a minimum, the former Disney star did reveal she had a fashion freakout prior to interviewing the senator.

"With Elizabeth Warren, I was so nervous I even put on a nice linen blouse,” she said. “I don’t even own a friggin’ blouse! Everything in my closets is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I’m going through my damn closet, like, 'What am I going to wear to interview the friggin’ senator?' That was my main stress, of course.”

Ultimately, not only was the interview a success, but Warren called the show "pretty fabulous."

As social distancing rules are keeping people at home, Cyrus has been hunkering down with her boyfriend Cody Simpson. Although the two singers celebrated their six month anniversary mid-pandemic, that didn't stop them from gushing about each other on social media.

"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” said Simpson on an Instagram Story. “I love you.”

That same day, Simpson posted a video of Cyrus shaving his head to benefit the coastal clean-up organization 4ocean. He captioned the video, “Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠‍.