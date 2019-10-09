Miley Cyrus Says She 'Invented Nipple Pasties' in 2013

Miley Cyrus had quite the year in 2013. She released her fourth studio album Bangerz, gave a NSFW MTV Video Music Awards performance with Robin Thicke and — according to the singer herself — invented nipple pasties.

“On this very day 6 years ago… I invented Nipple Pasties,” the 26-year-old star wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a red carpet photo from her infamous “Wrecking Ball” era.

In the throwback snap, Cyrus is wearing distressed white boyfriend jeans with fishnet tights peaking through and a long sleeve white mesh crop top with gold bracelets and a chunky silver chain.

And in a quintessential Cyrus circa 2013 move, the former Disney Channel actress added star-shaped nipple pasties on full-display under her see-through top.

While the look certainly made a statement (especially paired with her punk pixie haircut), Cyrus didn’t exactly invent nipple pasties.

Burlesque dancers first wore the sticky adhesives as outer garments in the 1950s, and celebrities like Cyrus and Lil’ Kim, followed their lead.

Lil’ Kim sported nipple pasties twice in 1999 — first at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards and then again at the 1999 MTV VMA Awards, making for one of the most iconic fashion moments of the decade.

Cyrus’ throwback Instagram post comes just hours after she cuddled up with Cody Simpson to watch Blue Hawaii and sing along to Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po.”

Simpson hasn’t been shy about posting the new romance on his social media. He previously shared a PDA-packed selfie, in which he leans in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch.

“Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

Last week, Cyrus, 26, spoke out about their recent make-out session, and declared the musician her “type” on her own social media. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian, addressed her recent PDA on Friday with a shirtless photo of Simpson.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” she wrote over the steamy photo, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair “were very cute together” during the outing.

“Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling,” the source said.