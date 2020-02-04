Miley Cyrus Rocks Lingerie and Gives Boyfriend Cody Simpson a Haircut During Sultry Date Night

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are showing off their steamy date night.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the “Malibu” singer rocked a sexy black lingerie set while giving her boyfriend a haircut, according to two photos shared by Simpson on Instagram. In the pics, Simpson, 23, posed shirtless next to Cyrus, who held up a pair of scissors as she took their mirror selfies.

“superbowl supercuts,” the Australian singer and poet captioned the sultry post.

Cyrus, 27, also shared another solo shot of herself posing in the lingerie set on her Instagram Story.

The pair’s date night came less than a week after Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalized their divorce, 13 months after their tied the knot in December 2018. The former couple will officially be single on Feb. 22, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE last week.

The documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Since their split, both Cyrus and Hemsworth, 30, have moved on — Cyrus with Simpson and Hemsworth with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cyrus’ new relationship with Simpson is going “great,” adding, “They had a wonderful Christmas day with her family. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

For Simpson’s birthday last month, Cyrus made sure to celebrate his special day with birthday tributes on her Instagram Story and a personalized gift — a vintage doctor’s bag that was inscribed with “Prince Neptune,” a reference to his upcoming book.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀,” the pop star wrote on her Instagram Story just hours before Simpson’s birthday. “I love you and our pirate life!”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth and Brooks were recently seen grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu, California, late last month. The sighting comes after the pair was also spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Hemsworth’s home country Australia.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”