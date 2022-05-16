Miley Cyrus attended Chicago on Broadway which is now starring Pamela Anderson

Miley Cyrus Puts on a Sexy Style Parade in NYC: All About Her Looks

Miley Cyrus made New York City her runway this weekend!

The singer-actress, 29, was in the Big Apple for two exciting events. On Sunday, Cyrus, along with her mother Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, attended Chicago on Broadway which is now starring Pamela Anderson as Roxie Hart.

Miley arrived in a leopard print lace slip dress which featured a tie-skirt detail at the waist. She paired the look with gold heels and wore her hair down showcasing her platinum locks and black "skunk stripes."

In a post to Instagram Monday, Miley shared snaps from the day including one of her posed with her mother and Anderson.

"Whatever happened to class?," Cyrus captioned the post. "@pamelaanderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulousssssss! Go see her shine while you still can!"

Anderson will be starring in the show for a total of eight weeks ending June 5, according to Playbill.

Later that night, Miley was seen arriving at the NBC Upfronts dinner with her mom by her side, rocking a little black dress.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer wore a black slip dress complete with a bustier top and paired with fishnet tights and black slingback pumps.

According to Deadline, the network announced Monday that Miley will take the stage for the second time as part of Miley's New Year's Eve Party for the 2022-23 celebration. For the 2021-22 special, Miley hosted with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson in Miami.

Morando and Miley have been rumored to be dating since at least January. He was previously the drummer for the Regrettes and is currently with the band Liily. In late December, the potential couple was spotted together ahead of the Miley's New Year's Eve Party.