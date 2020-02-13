Miley Cyrus Proudly Shows Off a Nip Slip on Instagram: 'Swipe Right - But Hurry!'

Miley Cyrus wasn’t phased by her nip slip during New York Fashion Week — in fact, she embraced it.

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old singer stepped out in a strappy, backless halter top, black tuxedo pants and red boots after closing the Fall 2020 Marc Jacobs runway show. Cyrus later shared a series of paparazzi photos from the outing and the racy wardrobe malfunction that ensued on Instagram.

“Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” the star wrote alongside three snaps, in the third of which her nipple is fully exposed.

Cyrus’ fans and famous friends showed support for her bold post in the comment section with several calling her an icon and dropping “#FeeeTheNipple” hashtags in the comment section.

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Hits the Gym — Then Goes Topless — with Boyfriend Cody Simpson

“You’re just too hot for cold New York,” one person wrote. Another said, “Queen of entire world 🔥”

“Heh,” supermodel Helena Christensen said. YouTube’s beauty and fashion director Derek Blasberg added, “I SEE U.”

For her surprise appearance at the extravagant Marc Jacobs show, Cyrus rocked a black bra top and matching wide-legged trousers. She accessorized the edgy, monochromatic look with long black gloves and a zebra print jacket.

The “Slide Away” hitmaker shared a video of her strutting down the runway on Instagram, simply captioning the clip, “Included @marcjacobs 🖤.”

Her unexpected cameo was a hit among her famous followers, including runway queen Naomi Campbell. The supermodel, 49, commented under the video with three fire emojis: “🔥🔥🔥.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-Oscars Bash Over a Week After Finalizing Divorce

“YUP. STOMP QUEEN. 💕,” Hailey Bieber wrote.

Charlie’s Angels actress Ella Balinska added in a comment, “Yessss!!! 🔥🔥”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus walking in the Marc Jacobs fashion show PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

And this was not the first time Cyrus collaborated with the fashion designer. She previously starred in Marc Jacobs’ 2014 Spring/Summer campaign.

She also teamed up with the brand last year to design a hoodie — which featured a topless photo of Cyrus and the phrase “Don’t f— with my freedom” written in black-and-white block letters — benefitting Planned Parenthood. The words on the hoodie were lyrics from Cyrus’ song “Mother’s Daughter” (off She is Coming), reflecting her pro-choice stance on abortion.